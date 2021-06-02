Amul Vice President urges PM Modi to ban PETA





Amul Vice President Valamji Humbal on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban PETA or People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. The request comes three days after the NGO suggested Amul produce vegan milk and food by calling on Amul to capitalize on India’s willingness to choose vegan options. Humbal said NGO comments tarnished the image of the dairy industry and tried to ruin the livelihoods of 10 million people. “The dairy sector is a major contributor to India’s GDP, but the GDP can be negatively affected by the disinformation disseminated by opportunistic elements like this NGO. Organizations like this are part of the plot to put them out of work. milk producers from India, Humbal said, adding that dairy animals are not treated with cruelty. Indian culture positions cattle as part of their family and raises them as part of the family. Therefore, the question of cruelty does not arise at all. This whole episode is a campaign of disinformation and an attempt to smash the Indian dairy industry, which is self-sufficient and thus prevents the country from importing milk and dairy products, and making 10 crore people who rely on it unemployed. The move appears to have been prompted by various foreign companies, Humbal added. He is also president of Sarhad Dairy, a member union of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation. PETA Indias CEO Dr Manilal Valliyate said on Tuesday that Amul has proven himself to be a tyrant, unable to appreciate the public’s concern for animals and a business that apparently cannot change despite changing trends. consumer trends. But no amount of bullying will change the fact: eating vegan is taking the world by storm.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos