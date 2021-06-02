Op-Ed: China’s future depends on various economic systems

At the end of last month, American actor John Cena Posted a creeping public apology after referring to Taiwan as a country in an interview to promote his latest film, F9. Although it used the term to refer to a language media market with a discreet distribution channel, and not the island of Taiwan’s status under international law, the Chinese government would ignore such distinctions.

What to think of this episode? Obviously, globalization has gone horribly wrong. The restrictions on speech dictated by China’s authoritarian government apply not only to China, but also, and increasingly, to China. outside world. Even in my own daily experience, I have noticed that far too many people now speak elliptically, elusively and euphemistically of contemporary China.

I could do it too. But I prefer to speak frankly and directly about the real problems behind the terminological disputes in Taiwan.

In my opinion, it is in China’s interest that the Taipei government remain the sole authority on the island, so that it can continue to follow a different institutional and governance path than the People’s Republic. Likewise, it is in China’s interest that Hong Kong remain a separate system. The Beijing government must recognize that substantial regional autonomy, especially for non-majority population areas, will serve its own long-term ambitions.

The appalling and tragic history of genocide, ethnic cleansing and forced assimilation in the 20th century suggests that a top-down approach will sow resentments that will last for generations and create the conditions for grave unrest in the years and decades to come. Humanity has grown up enough to know that diversity, regional autonomy and cosmopolitanism are better than alternatives. A regime that aspires to lead the world to a better future should be particularly aware of this.

Nonetheless, President Xi Jinping is keen to centralize authority in Beijing. Rightly fearing careerism and corruption within the Chinese Communist Party, he does not seek a cultural revolution but a cultural renaissance to restore egalitarian values ​​and utopian aspirations within the ranks of the rulers. Extremely confident in his ability to read the situation and give the right orders, his main concern is that his orders are not being executed correctly. The solution to this problem, he seems to have concluded, is a much greater concentration of power.

It is a serious mistake to ignore the advantages that flow from greater regional autonomy. Consider an alternate story in which the People’s Liberation Army invaded Hong Kong and Taiwan in 1949; Sichuan was not allowed to pursue pilot reform programs in 1975, when Zhao Ziyang was appointed provincial secretary of the party; and China’s centralization had progressed to the point that the Guangzhou Military District could not offer Deng a refuge from the anger of the Gang of Four in 1976. What would the Chinese economy look like today?

It would be a hopeless case. When Mao Zedong died in 1976, China was impoverished and rudderless. But he has learned to stand on his own feet by drawing on the entrepreneurial classes and financing systems of Taiwan and Hong Kong, emulating Zhaos’ policies in Sichuan, and opening special economic zones in places like Guangzhou. and Shenzhen.

At some point in the future, China will have to choose between government strategies and systems. The more China centralizes, the more it will suffer. But if decisions about policies and institutions are based on a rough consensus among discerning observers who are open to emulating the practices and experiences of prosperous regions, China will prosper.

A China with many distinct systems exploring possible paths to the future might really stand a chance to become a world leader and prove itself worthy of this role.

J. Bradford DeLong, former Assistant Secretary of the United States Treasury, is Professor of Economics at UC Berkeley and Associate Researcher at the National Bureau of Economic Research.