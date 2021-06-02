Kitne ache din: 7 years of Modi government for GDP, rising prices and employment

‘Acche din’ was the key word that symbolized the electoral wave that elevated Narendra Modi from chief minister of Gujarat to prime minister of the country in 2014. Vikas (development) was the plank that kept peoples’ hopes afloat for days to come. best, originally promised by Manmohan Singh ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Pro-poor outreach through programs to build toilets and kitchen gas hooks, and the TINA factor (there is no alternative) saw a bigger electoral victory for the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Center in 2019.

Narendra Modi government ended seven years on two terms. Let’s take a close look at the three most important but controversial settings for tracing din acche footprints.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Gross domestic product (GDP) is an economic concept little understood by the public but widely debated. In the quarter (April-June 2014) that the Narendra Modi government came to power seven years ago, India recorded the highest GDP growth rate in nine quarters or two and a half years.

According to the Reserve Bank of Indias report, released on May 27, the Indian economy has gone through cycles of rising and falling GDP growth rate. The recovery had already materialized in a prediction that economist Manmohan Singh made with the utmost expression when Narendra Modi’s government took power in 2014.

Currently, the Indian economy is in a downturn, according to the RBI. The drop is prolonged due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The timing of the onset of the current recession coincides with the demonetization decision (November 2016) and alleged early launch of the goods and services tax (July 2017).

Both demonetization and the GST came in the form of reforms. In addition, the government has attempted to introduce reforms in the banking sector to address the loopholes. This resulted in the declaration of massive bad debts. These measures, for some experts, were necessary but at an economic and political cost.

The GDP growth rate has increased from a peak of 8% in 2016-2017 to 4% in 2019-2020. The Covid-19 has forced a contraction for the first time in decades.

The RBI report also shows that India tends to emerge from a recession with a V-shaped recovery. The economy was on a similar trajectory when Covid-19 hit the country and overwhelmed the government.

Experts hope that in the next fiscal year, 2022-2023, India will be the fastest growing economy in the world due to the rebound logic, aided by the measures taken by the government which have caused a slowdown after 2016-17. Currently, India’s GDP per capita is lower than that of Bangladesh.

People line up to withdraw money after PM Modi announced demonetization in 2016 (File)

THE PRICE INCREASES

For most of Narendra Modi’s first term in office, the rate of inflation was not a political issue. The main benefactor has been the rapid decline in global oil prices, from around $ 110 a barrel to around $ 85 in 2015, before dropping below $ 50 in 2017 and staying there in 2018 and early 2019. .

Narendra Modi’s government has done a smart thing by increasing taxes on oil to keep the rate stable while making money to fund its welfare programs. He paid good dividends in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

However, oil prices caught fire in the second half of 2019 and have been rocketing ever since. He exerted enormous inflationary pressure on the government. The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020 closed the exit door to the government.

All kinds of products sell for much higher prices. Edible oil is one example, with popular mustard oil selling for over Rs 180 per liter.

The RBI, whose credit policy review is scheduled for June 4, is not expected to change key rates due to the huge inflationary surge. This is important because banks face a liquidity shortage when providing loans that can refinance microenterprises, especially in small towns and rural areas.

JOBS

Rojgar or Jobs was another focal point of the election campaign that fueled the Narendra Modi wave of 2014. However, despite strong government claims on job creation through the Mudra loan program and the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), the lack of employment has been the biggest headache for Narendra Modi’s government.

In fact, an academic article written by two independent economists in 2019 concluded that total employment in India declined by 90 lakh between 2011-12 and 2017-18. It was the first case of real loss of jobs in India since independence.

The findings of the study contrasted sharply with the government study commissioned by the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council. The government study indicates that total employment increased by 2.5 crore during the period from 43.3 crore in 2011-12 to 45.7 crore in 2017-18.

The government survey, officially released after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, found unemployment to be at its highest level in 45 years, at 6.1%.

An unemployment rate of 2-3 percent is considered common in India. It was in the 6-7% zone during the Covid-19 pandemic. Given the economic uncertainty due to the current Covid-19 situation, the promised deal for job seekers is still not in sight.

However, there are several achievements to the credit of the Narendra Modi government. The most important of these would be the penetration of banking services among Indians, the digitization of the service delivery mechanism and a series of direct benefit / cash transfer programs.