Boris Johnson to ask Joe Biden for something particularly crucial at the G7 | World | New





Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden will look for a way to unlock UK-US travel next month at the summit. As it stands, British tourists cannot enter the United States if they have been to the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Schengen area, Iran, Brazil or China within the days previous ones. While the United States, which is on the government’s amber list, requires a 10-day quarantine period for anyone returning to the UK.

But Mr Johnson is hoping Mr Biden will agree to exempt vaccinated British and American travelers from quarantine restrictions, creating an “air corridor” across the Atlantic. While the status of the United States is unlikely to change with the review of the list this week, insiders say Mr Johnson and Mr Biden will want to announce progress at the summit, which begins on June 11. A source said: “This is the kind of thing you use the G7 [summit] for. “Boris and Biden will both want to come back with some announcements and it’s a no-brainer for them to discuss. READ MORE: Guy Verhofstadt lambasted by EU and Biden’s latest tax takeover

“We’ve tried to fix this, but it’s the superiors who can unlock it and the G7 is where you would.” Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian is confident that a travel corridor will open up between the two countries this summer. Mr Bastian said vaccination rates were so high and the low infection levels in both countries indicated he was “at low risk” to travel. The airline boss said: “We are aware of the medical evidence and documentation regarding the location of the vaccination rates for the countries of the United States and the United Kingdom, where the infection rates of our countries indicate this. extraordinarily low risk of traveling between the United States. and the United Kingdom.

Mr Bastian added that this “low risk”, which he cited as “one in five million”, was provided the traveler was fully vaccinated or could provide a negative PCR test on board the flight. The CEO continued, “The UK is the most important market for inter-US travel in terms of British travelers coming to the US and US demand to want to go to the UK.” Mr Bastian added that they “will show other counties how to do this [travel corridor]By having a “good test protocol” and by “monitoring the results” in an effort to give people a boost of confidence to travel. While the Delta boss is confident there will be an increase in domestic travel to the United States this summer, he doesn’t think international travel will follow until 2022. DO NOT MISS

By writing an open letter to executives alongside the United States Chamber of Commerce, several airlines banded together and signed the collective statement. The CEOs of Delta, Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, American Airlines and JetBlue have written their own letters. The letter said: “The return of transatlantic flights would not only have a very positive impact on our respective economies, but would also reunite those who have been separated from their loved ones for more than a year. “ Neither Mr Biden nor Mr Johnson have yet responded to the letter, but no doubt more will be unveiled in the coming days.







