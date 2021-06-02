Imran Khan promised us freedom of the press in Pakistan. Today, journalists are under attack | Hamid Mir





Once upon a time, Imran Khan and I fought together for press freedom in Pakistan. In November 2007, when General Pervez Musharraf, then military leader, imposed a state of emergency and banned me from appearing on television, Khan was one of the few politicians to support me. I took my popular political talk show to the streets of Islamabad, where large crowds came to hear us speak live, and Khan was a regular guest. When I am Prime Minister, he promised, journalists will have real press freedom.

Now I have been taken off the air again, but this time Khan is the prime minister. The ban came immediately after I spoke at a press freedom protest in Islamabad. Journalists, lawyers and civil society activists were there to show our solidarity with Asad Ali Toor, a journalist who was assaulted last week inside his own home. Three men entered, tied him up, and beat him severely. The attackers, Toor said, identified themselves as belonging to the Inter-Services Intelligence agency.

In my speech at the demonstration, I gave a warning to the attackers. If they keep coming into our homes and attacking us, I said, we won’t be silent. I did not name any individual or organization. This is the real tragedy of Pakistan today. The country is ruled by strangers. Everyone knows who they are, but no one dares to identify them. From the shadows, they escape responsibility.

Despite the presence of CCTV footage, which shows three men matching the description of the attackers entering the Toors building, no one has been arrested. Instead, a smear campaign was launched against him. He was accused of faking the attack, despite the deep scars and bruises that mark his body. Some claimed it was a personal argument, that he had been assaulted by his girlfriend’s brothers. Toor responded to the latter with a simple challenge: If this is true, then stop these brothers and prove me wrong.

The attack on Toor was the latest in a long series of assaults on journalists in the Pakistani capital. In April, my former colleague Absar Alam was shot dead while walking in a park. In July 2020, Matiullah Jan was abducted for several hours. The government claims Islamabad is the safest city in the country, but as the media watchdog Freedom Network Pakistan recently reported, it has become the most dangerous city for journalists in the country.

The pattern is hopelessly predictable. It is always critical and independent journalists who are targeted. The attacks come after a series of threats. After the attack, the victim is accused of faking the incident to seek publicity or political asylum. Despite the evidence, the attackers were never arrested. Instead, the victims are called traitors and even face new charges.

Since the attack, the Federal Investigation Agency, which regularly harasses journalists, has summoned Toor to respond to new charges. Meanwhile, a reporter from a hitherto unknown newspaper lodged a complaint demanding that I stand trial for treason. This is not the first time that I have faced this situation. In 2014, I survived an assassination attempt after being shot six times. Medics managed to remove four of the bullets. I still carry the other two in my body. Two years earlier, a powerful bomb had been discovered under my car. I never received justice. Instead, I was vilified for asking.

I decided to speak last week because that’s enough. During the past year, 148 cases of threats and assaults against journalists have been reported. There is heavy censorship, including beeping voices, shows suddenly taken off the air, and channels mysteriously disappearing from screens. Online there are vicious and coordinated cyberbullying campaigns.

When Imran Khan came to power, Pakistan was ranked 139th in the world press freedom rankings. Now it sits at the 145th. Impunity for crimes of violence against journalists is total, says Reporters Without Borders. Speaking on the BBC last week, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry comically said: We probably have more free media than in the first world. His own ministry proposed a new law, the Pakistan Media Development Authority Ordinance 2021, which would be the pride of the junta in Myanmar.

Under this law, all journalism spaces would be subject to draconian provisions. A tribunal, appointed by the ministry and not by the judiciary, would decide what can and cannot be said. Any content may be prohibited without notice or hearing. Violators would face up to three years in prison and fines of millions of rupees. Banning me is just the start. There is much more to come.

When the management of Geo News called me to tell me that they were under pressure to take me off the air, I did not blame them. The channel’s owner, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, spent 241 days behind bars on what Human Rights Watch condemned as politically motivated charges. I want to ask Prime Minister Khan if he remembers the promise he made to me 14 years ago. Will he be on the side of journalists now, as he did then, or will he side with the enemies of press freedom?

