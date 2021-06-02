Turkey to send Russian experts on S-400 missile system in US reports





Turkey to send Russian military experts home to help operate Russian-made S-400 air defense system, but will not budge on key US demand to completely cancel deal, Bloomberg reported this week. Russia delivered its first of four S-400 batteries to NATO member Turkey in July 2019 in an announced $ 2.5 billion deal. In response, the United States expelled Ankara from its F-35 fighter jet program and hit the Turkish military supply agency with an asset freeze and visa restrictions in addition to banning its licenses. American exports.

“We have sent many technicians [to Russia] for training. Russian military experts will not stay in Turkey,Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu said on state television on Monday, according to Bloomberg. “The S-400 will be under our 100% controlÇavusoglu reiterated. “It is not possible to accept calls from another country to “not use them”.“ The United States has long argued that Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 system threatens NATO alliance defenses by potentially exposing intelligence on Western military capabilities, including the F-35 maker. Lockheed Martin. Ankara dismissed these concerns and insisted it was honoring its commitments to NATO. Last week, US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Washington had offered Ankara without naming him “alternatives”To lift the sanctions on the S-400. “Turkey is well aware of the measures it needs to take,Sherman was quoted in an interview with CNN Türk. Çavusoglu’s comments are seen as a willingness to compromise on parts of US concerns over the Russian missile system ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s meeting with US President Joe Biden at the NATO summit on June 14 in Brussels. . Biden is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva two days later in an attempt to ease tensions between Washington and Moscow which peaked after the Cold War.

