JokowiInsindirs, there are ports that have no roads, Minister of Transport: not Patimban





Jakarta – Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi was candid about the project Harbor referred to by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Previously, Jokowi had mentioned that there were ports that did not have access roads. According to him, the ports mentioned by President Joko Widodo are the Port of Batanjung in Central Kalimantan and the Port of Pacitan in East Java. He rejected the idea that the port of Patimban was the port that Jokowi said had no access road. According to him, the access road already exists and is under construction, and it is a toll road. “What the president said, he didn’t mean to Patimban, but to Batanjung and Pacitan. If Patimban is the process well, I will explain to you, there is still a second phase of construction, then the toll road will be completed “said Budi Karya in a working meeting at the V DPR Commission on Wednesday (2/6/2021). Now Harbor Patimban was also put in place, albeit gradually. It guarantees that in the next two years the port of Patimban will be equipped with toll roads. “Now the Patimban has been implemented. It is gradual, but in the next two years the toll road will be completed. Then the second phase of the container is also completed,” said Budi Karya. This was conveyed by Budi Karya to respond to the hypothesis that the port of Patimban was blocked, it was mentioned by Bambang Hermanto, member of the DPR V Commission. “So I insist that no one is stuck in Patimban,” said Budi Karya. Bambang himself has once asked why the Ministry of Transportation has launched so many new developments amid a lack of budget. According to him, many ongoing and stalled projects also require special attention. “This, sir, the budget is shrinking, so why are there still new development plans, sir? There are stalled projects that need to be completed,” Bambang said. He continued, one of the stalled projects is the port of Patimban. He felt that the construction of the port was not yet finished. “It’s a bit stalled, like the Patimban project. Phase one is not over yet, sir. It will continue to be phase two, for example. In my opinion, it would be better if for example we focus on projects like this, finish quickly, hope the community can enjoy it, ”Bambang explained. Watch videos “Acceleration of the distribution of clean water at the port of Patimban “

(hal / that)

