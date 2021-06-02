Mandalika Superbike event riders must be vaccinated against Covid-19





Tribunnews reporter Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) applied for the 2021 World Super Bike (WSBK) Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika Circuit, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) in November to implement strict health protocols. This was transmitted by the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno after a limited meeting with President Jokowi at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday (2/6/2021). “Previously, the president’s direction was that despite the great enthusiasm of the community, the implementation must implement very strict and disciplined health protocols,” said Sandiaga Uno. For this reason, said Sandiaga, the government has compiled a number of health protocols for the athletes, officials, crew and spectators of the race. Also read: The government has not decided on the number of spectators who can attend the 2021 Superbike in Mandalika For example, he said, riders are required to be present 5 days before practice before the race. Additionally, athletes are required to have the Covid-19 vaccine. “Athletes must attend 5 days before training with the status of being vaccinated with 6 vaccines that have been approved by WHO,” he said. Also read: Facing the Superbike championship, the Lombok airport bypass road is expected to be completed in September 2021 Pilots and crew, Password said, must do a PCR test before leaving for Indonesia. Once they arrive, they will first be quarantined. The motor racing competition, said Sandi, will bring together 24 foreign athletes. “There will always be regular testing for the athletes,” he said. Also read: Indonesia hosts World Superbike this year, MotoGP Indonesia at Mandalika 2022 circuit The health protocol, Sandiaga said, will also be applied to spectators. Although so far the government has not decided on the number of spectators who can attend the live broadcast of the World Superbike. “The public will also be subjected to a bubble system via tiered testing and it is hoped that strict and disciplined health protocols will be implemented,” he said.







