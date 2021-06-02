Building dreams: the naya Pakistan





A place where everyone has their own home is nothing less than paradise, it becomes a home, more like a feeling that is just more than a form of building. Property is something that changes an individual’s perspective on where they reside. Owning a home is a lifelong goal for most of our people on limited incomes and unfortunately for many they remain unfulfilled for life.

To turn this misfortune into fortune, the government proposed the Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPDHA) as part of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to provide a total of five million housing units in three main sub-categories. which include, urban, Peri -Urbain and Rural. Rural and peri-urban areas will have 2 million units each while 1 million units will be dedicated to urban areas.

The candidates were considered without any discriminatory grounds, which is a clear indication that this country is on an equal footing for everyone and that the government is working to the best of its ability to create an inclusive approach and social cohesion. A number of transgender people were considered eligible for the program and their names included in the last one. Likewise, there are separate categories for people with disabilities and divorced people. This will provide social security for those people who generally spend their lives in isolation facing multiple taboos.

This inclusive approach sets an example in bringing the people of this country together, celebrating diversity and embracing the differences which, therefore, will play a role in forming a more tolerant and peaceful society in which to live.

The layouts of the 740 sq. Ft., 850 sq. Ft. And 900 sq. Ft. Units have been designed with the concept that allows them to be assembled as a complex creating a common space between the two where the lobby and stairs can be constructed. Unit cost reduction is based on design and structural elements ensuring that no compromise is made on material quality and durability. Prefabrication of structural elements and embedded infill slabs (RCC) to reduce cost.

The business model is designed to create multiple opportunities for the construction, investment and development sectors. One of the main reasons people with limited incomes do not own a home is the relatively higher price of land and the cost of construction. The program offers individuals to purchase land at a price as low as Rs. 10,000 / marla with the total cost of a unit falling around Rs. 15 lakes.

NAPHDA holds the fundamental responsibility of providing the land, as the business model is based on participatory incentives more like a public-private partnership, the elements of town planning will be incorporated with a concept in mind that social cohesion is one of the main concepts in this business model. The construction period for each project will be 18-24 months; the minimum and maximum cost can be determined by NAPHDA with the documents and the bill of quantities. Investors can then choose the category and the number of units they are willing to undertake. For the rural-based category, reputable contractors will be supported, the authority also kept the micro-finance option for owner-led construction on maps.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the social housing program in several districts / tehsils of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa. Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and National Logistics Cell (NLC) will complete construction and development work. Along with the creation of multiple employment, investment and development opportunities, this project has given hope to thousands of people that they will finally be able to live their dream of owning a home. Hoping for a successful execution of this project, building dreams and seeing The Naya Pakistan become a reality.

