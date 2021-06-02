Event & Entertainment Mgmt Association writes to PM; seeks support amid pandemic – The New Indian Express





Through PTI MUMBAI: The Event & Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting his intervention to revive the event management industry which has been crippled by the disruption induced by the coronavirus. In a letter to the Prime Minister, the industry body asked for his help, as nearly 97% of its members are penniless and desperate to raise capital or go into debt to survive. “We wrote to the Prime Minister on May 27, requesting his intervention to revive the event management industry as we have been at full throttle with almost no income for over a year now. “From April to October 2020, we were completely closed. We started working from last November, but in February 2021 again we were sent back to the brink,” Roshan Abbas told PTI on Wednesday on president of EEMA. He said the association has more than 1,000 registered members who have laid off 50 to 80 percent of their membership since last April. In the letter, the association said that since all large-scale events are canceled or postponed indefinitely, the industry is currently considering a 100% loss in revenue. “Of the 1 crore of people we employ, around 90% of them are daily bets and all are impacted,” he added. The industry body urged the government to pay 50 percent of wages to EEMA employees for one year and postpone all legal obligations for one year. Other demands include three-year GST reimbursement, a two-year moratorium on loans and overdrafts, grant businesses a 200% weighted exemption on expenses for all national events, facilitate the availability of loans from working capital and interest exemption for one year. The event management industry was worth around Rs 5 lakh crore in FY20 and employed more than 1 crore of people, of which around 90 percent were migrants, before the pandemic.

