Politics
UK Covid Lockdown easing plan pressure on Boris Johnson after zero deaths
Boris Johnson’s government faces growing calls to move forward with lifting lockdown restrictions this month, after the UK recorded no new deaths from Covid-19 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
With the UK recording more than 127,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, the highest total in Europe, Tuesday’s figure is seen as a highly symbolic moment – even though the daily death toll is is likely to increase again due to reporting delays over the bank holiday last weekend.
The positive news reinforced calls from businesses and members of Johnson’s Conservative Party for the government to move forward with the fourth and final step in unblocking the economy in England on June 21.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the figure of zero deaths showed that “vaccines clearly work”. But he also called for caution, warning Britain had yet to ‘beat this virus’ and urged people to receive both doses.
Ministers will analyze data on hospitalizations and deaths over the next two weeks before making a decision, with particular emphasis on the impact of the variant of the Delta virus first identified in India. Cases have risen again in recent weeks and the government wants to see that the link between infections and serious illness has been broken by the vaccination campaign.
“Freedom Day”
The last step of the “roadmap”Aims to remove all legal limits on social contact, which would see nightclubs reopen, crowds re-packing stadiums and large-scale weddings and festivals.
UK Covid deaths drop to zero as calls mount to end lockdown
Pressure is mounting on Johnson to stay on schedule. The Independent Business Network, which represents family businesses, said the postponement of ‘Freedom Day’ in the UK was ‘completely without merit’.
“Failure to reopen would hurt our economic opportunities and be devastating for sectors such as entertainment and hospitality, which have already been decimated by three consecutive lockdowns,” IBN Chairman John Longworth said in a statement sent. by email, adding that all the most vulnerable people will have been vaccinated before June 21.
The companies’ arguments were supported by John Bell, a professor of medicine at the University of Oxford who advises the government working group on vaccines. The latest figures look “pretty good,” he told the BBC on Wednesday. “I am quite encouraged by what I see.”
‘Hold back’
Bell said a “balance” is needed as new strains emerge. “If we run into a rabbit hole every time we see a new variant, we’re going to spend a lot of time curled up,” he said. “This disease is here to stay, probably forever. “
Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, said vaccines are proving to be “very strong protection” against the virus. “What we’re doing here is we’re going to delay for a reason that escapes me completely,” he told Times Radio.
UK is set to pass three-quarters of adults receiving their first dose of vaccine on Wednesday, with Hancock due to praise the achievements of scientists and the National Health Service in a speech to the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford , who developed a vaccine against the coronavirus in collaboration withAstraZeneca Plc.
“I have been told that a vaccine has never been developed against any human coronavirus,” he will say, according to his office. “We dared to believe, and we started early.
