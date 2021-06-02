Five things you need to know to start your day

The minced meat is blamed on the Russian group, oil rises again and the pound hits a record high.

The world’s largest meat producer said it would have the “ vast majority ”of its factories operational today after a cyber attack shut down all of its operations in the United States. A notorious A Russian-linked hacking group is behind the attack, according to four people familiar with the attack. The hack also meant that none of the price data that agricultural markets relied on was available. It comes just weeks after the Colonial Pipeline shut down in a similar attack, showing that the pirates are focusing more and more on the raw materials industry.

OPEC and its allies provided a optimistic assessment of oil demand for the rest of the year as the group ratified an increase in production for July. There was also a boost to the crude bulls with the announcement that any nuclear deal that would allow Iranian barrels to return to the market could not now arrive until August. One barrel of West Texas Intermediate for delivery in July was holding above $ 68 this morning.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan again called for lower interest rates, arguing that a reduction in the weight of interest charges on producers would lead to lower inflation in the future. His monetary policy suggestion is at odds with conventional economic theories, and helped push the reading to a new record low against the dollar this morning. Erdogan faces a decline in national popularity as unemployment remains very high, a factor that may play into its call for the central bank to ease.

Investor sentiment is finely balanced between lingering anxiety about inflation and optimism about reopening economies. Overnight, the MSCI Asia-Pacific Index was broadly unchanged while the Topix Index from Japan closed 0.8% higher. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index had gained 0.2% by 5:50 a.m. Eastern Time as data showed producer price inflation in the region. highest since 2008. S&P 500 futures contracts shown little change at the open, the 10-year Treasury yield was 1.606% and gold plunged below $ 1,900 an ounce.

The ECB publishes a report on the international role of the euro at 7:00 a.m. Data on auto sales in the United States for May are released today. Chicago Fed Chairman Charles Evans, Atlanta Fed Chairman Raphael Bostic and Dallas Fed Chairman Robert Kaplan speak at forum on racism and economics . The Fed Beige Book is published at 2:00 p.m. Splunk Inc., Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. and NetApp Inc. are among the companies reporting results.

Here are two things that relate to inflation that concern me.

First, check the wood. We’ve been talking all year about lumber, but it seems more and more that we’ve passed the peak of the price spike. July lumber is now down six straight days for its second streak of substantial losses of the year. In mid-May lumber trader Stinson Dean said the big short squeeze was over and at least on this chart it looks a bit like it.

Of course, the downturn in the home construction market, which is the result of tight supply, tight manpower, and tight land, must of course contribute greatly to this, but again , this is how it is supposed to work. So at least here we see some balance. The price of a product itself doesn’t tell you much about inflation other than the fact that the markets sort of work the way you expect the markets to work.

More importantly, last week we received the latest version of PCE, and it arrived hotter than expected. However, if you look at the Dallas Fed’s adjusted average PCE measure on an annual basis, it looks quite soft and well below 2019 and early 2020 levels. (The measure attempts to remove specific categories that skew the total number.)

So there are signs that commodity price movements are easing, and also that headline inflation numbers are still mostly skewed by a handful of categories linked to the reopening. Inflationary pressures are real, but so far there are no great signs that there has been a change in the overall inflation dynamics that would scare the Fed or necessarily the markets.

Joe Weisenthal is Editor-in-Chief at Bloomberg

