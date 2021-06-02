Megawati admits speaking with Jokowi to boost space research with Russia

Loading…

– the fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia, Megawati Soekarnoputri presented the opportunity for research and technology cooperation between Indonesia and Russia especially in aeronautics. As Chairman of the Steering Committee of the National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN) ex officio as appointed by the President, Megawati underlined the opening of the cooperative relationship.

This was revealed by Megawati during his response to receiving the Order of Friendship award from the Russian government at his residence in Jalan Teuku Umar in central Jakarta on Wednesday (2/6/2021). The award was presented directly by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, who instructed the Russian Ambassador to Indonesia, Lyudmila Vorobieva, to hand it over. Read also: Received a Russian service star, Megawati can’t stand the memory of her father

In front of Lyudmila, Megawati shared his experience when relations between the two countries were initiated by President Soekarno and President Voroshilov. As young people at the time, they were asked to meet some of the astronauts who had come to Indonesia. Among them is Yuri Gagarin, who has succeeded in making many young Indonesians dream of becoming astronauts.

Megawati admitted that she spoke with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) that cooperative relations with Russia could be improved. Especially when it comes to the advancement of technology and space.

“The space related things we should continue to deal with between Russia and Indonesia,” Megawati said.

Megawati also asked Ambassador Lyudmila to convey to Putin that President Jokowi had just formed the BRIN. He was appointed by the president to be the ex officio president of the BRIN steering committee.

“And I said to President Jokowi, for one day we can strengthen ourselves further, as I said earlier in research relations with the Russian state,” Megawati said.

The woman who is also the general chairman of the PDIP DPP has also pledged to travel to Russia once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. Because, Megawati wanted to receive the award in person in Moscow, but the conditions said the opposite, namely the COVID-19 pandemic which still haunts the entire world community.

“But maybe one day after this pandemic ends, I will visit Russia, I will personally say this honor to President Putin. And of course, God willing, with this visit we can discuss again about a lot of things, ”Megawati explained. Also Read: Megawati To Receive State Service Star For Friendship Of Russian President

In response to this, Ambassador Lyudmila said that she would convey all these things directly to President Putin. “Your Excellency addressed important issues in our bilateral relations. Including the development of relations in the fields of space, research, technology and high technology,” said Lyudmila.

He said the government of the Russian Federation is ready to partner with Indonesia in various fields, including the field of military defense equipment.

In addition, Russia expects a declaration of strategic partnership to be signed by the two countries in various strategic sectors. This will mark the prospect of developing cooperation in various fields.

“Russia regards Indonesia as a longtime partner and friend and there is a close relationship between our countries which has been built on the basis since President Soekarno,” Lyudmila said.

At the event, DPP PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto, as well as Megawati’s daughter, who is also DPR President Puan Maharani, attended the event. Also present were the Chairman of the DPP PDIP for Foreign Affairs who is also the Deputy Chairman of the MPR Ahmad Basarah, and the Chairman of the PDIP DPP for Law who is also Menkumham Yasonna Laoly.

Hasto explained that the awarding of the Order of Friendship of Russia to the fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri was part of the 70th anniversary of Indonesia-Russia relations. He believes this will further strengthen relations between the two countries. It is because Indonesia and Russia have a long historical relationship. Also Read: Party Leaders Tale How Megawati Fences Executives So They Are Not Drawn Into Political Scenarios

“Relations and the long history between the two countries can be improved,” Hasto said.

