Regulatory authority proposal challenged by media outlets in Pakistan





ANI | Updated: 02 Jun 2021 12:35 IST

Karachi [Pakistan], June 2 (ANI): Pakistani media organizations representing journalists, broadcasters, editors and news directors rejected the draft order of the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), calling it an “unconstitutional and draconian law”. In a joint meeting on Tuesday, representative media bodies including All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ, Barna Group) ), PFUJ (Dastoor Group) and Association of Electronic Media Editors and Chief Information Officers (AEMEND) unanimously said the PMDA project was aimed at hampering media freedoms and gaining control over the media. media by the highest information bureaucracy, Dawn reported. The organizations described the concept as an unconstitutional and draconian law against press freedom. and expression and a step towards the imposition of state control to regulate all segments of the media. The concept is an attempt to tighten up The federal government owns the media through draconian authority, ignoring the fact that print, digital and electronic media are separate entities, each with their own defined characteristics and respective regulatory laws. Said APNS Executive Director Dr Tanvir A Tahir extension of the Press and Publications Ordinance 1963 (PPO) of the now defunct Ayub Khan era to all platforms media with regimental arrangements to take control of the independent and free media. This has no place in a democratically elected dispensation, “he added. The media outlets have decided that the PMDA establishment will be fought against. all levels, including legal remedies, protest measures and advertising campaigns to educate the public against this blatant attempt to subjugate and control the media and restrict peoples’ right to know, Dawn reported.

The organizations also sought to form a joint committee with the aim of gaining further support from political parties, bar associations, rights organizations and other segments of civil society to oppose the “attack. against the media “proposed. They also urged the federal government led by Imran Khan to immediately withdraw the proposal. The ordinance proposes to repeal all current media laws in the country and wants them to be merged under the PMDA. Journalists and the media are a priority target for Pakistani military and inter-intelligence services to subjugate freedom of expression, EU Chronicle reported in October 2020, adding that such acts of intolerance towards independent journalism have dramatically increased since July. 2018, when Imran Khan became prime minister. Not only that, Internet freedom in Pakistan has also drastically diminished, because in 2020 the government led by Imran Khan increased the blocking of political, social and cultural websites, as well as an increase in “weaponry of cybercrime law as a tool “. The report titled ‘The Pakistani Media Annual Legal Review 2020’ was launched by the Institute for Research, Advocacy and Development (IRADA) to commemorate the upcoming World Press Freedom Day on May 3, a reported Dawn. governing freedom of expression, right to information and digital rights in Pakistan deteriorated significantly in 2020, “according to the report titled” Growing fear and hatred in Pakistani online civic spaces. “In April, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said media and content restrictions threaten the ability to exercise the right to freedom of expression and association in Pakistan. (ANI)

