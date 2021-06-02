Nothing to celebrate, a lot of worries





The completion of two years of the second mandate of the Narendra Modi government, in the continuity of the five years of his first mandate, is not an occasion to rejoice because the country is going through a multidimensional crisis. Much of the second term so far has been lost due to the pandemic which has disrupted personal and social life and devastated the economy. What is glaringly evident is the inability of governments to deal with the crisis from the start in all respects, including the timing and suddenness of the first lockdown, the outflow of migrant labor, the complacency after the first wave, the shortage of vaccines, drugs and oxygen and the flawed vaccination policy now. States were forced to do the heavy lifting in the fight, and the Center was found to be lacking in policies and actions. The Prime Minister is considered to have withdrawn from the front when the going gets tough. The Modi government had entered its first term with a strong term with the promise of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. He obtained a reinforced mandate for his second term. Even in the first term, the promise was not translated into policies, although good initiatives like the Swachh Bharat mission, the Ujjwala program and a neighborhood first foreign policy were launched. But Hindutva’s agenda gained the upper hand and was aggressively pursued during the second term. The repeal of Article 370, which had popular support, has not been properly followed, and Kashmir is still not normal. The ban on triple talaq, which also enjoyed wide support, was framed in a way that criminalized Muslim men on a civil law issue. The amended citizenship law is contrary to the spirit of the Constitution. The prime minister himself laid the foundation stone for the Ayodhya Ram temple which is being built, albeit after a Supreme Court ruling, on the site where a mosque stood and which was destroyed by a mob led by the leaders of the BJP and Sangh Parivar. Constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission have come under pressure and central agencies have been used most blatantly against opposition leaders and critics. The rights and freedoms of citizens are under pressure and the most drastic provisions of the law are invoked to suppress and punish dissent. The economy, which was in decline due to the continued impact of authoritarian measures like demonetization, is in the doldrums. Federal relations are under strain. Relations with other countries, including neighbors, have deteriorated and the country’s global position has suffered. This is not an honorable record justifying any celebration. The Prime Minister may still have enough political capital to turn the tide. The question on this anniversary is whether he and his government have the wisdom and the will to do so and to undo the damage done so far.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos