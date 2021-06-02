Secret service reportedly spilled $ 34,000 on portable toilets near Donald Trump





Taxpayers are said to be drenched in a $ 34,140 bill for a portable toilet in Bedminster, New Jersey, where former President Donald Trump lives in his golf resort for the summer.

The Secret Service is renting bathroom trailers until the end of September, according to government procurement notices obtained by The Daily Beast. The cost is about $ 8,500 per month or about $ 283 per day.

Trump is reportedly staying at his Trump National Golf Club until fall, when hell will likely return to his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

In Florida, Trump worked in a converted honeymoon suite and charged the Secret Service nearly $ 400 a night for the use of a room, according to the Washington Post.

Critics have questioned the cost of New Jersey bathrooms.

Even now, taxpayers continue to spend thousands of dollars to make Donald Trump’s business easier, Noah Bookbinder, executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, told The Daily Beast.

He is of course entitled to protection, but from the start it was about his advancement and convenience, rather than what is good for the country, Bookbinder added. Forcing taxpayers to spend all that money on jars in a business that surely has enough bathrooms is baffling.

The Secret Service is spending nearly $ 35,000 to rent portable toilets for the next four months in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Donald Trump is apparently spending the summer https://t.co/jRmAI7PdKR

– Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) June 1, 2021

Three of Trump’s grown children, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were still enjoying state-funded Secret Service protection last month.

Protecting Trump’s descendants cost taxpayers some $ 140,000 in the first month after President Joe Bidens took office. Trump extended their security benefits for six months after leaving the White House.

During Trump’s presidency, Secret Service agents were reportedly denied access to the washroom at the Washington home of the daughter and advisor to then-President Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, who was also assistant of the White House.

Agents had to rent another location nearby for $ 3,000 per month.

Calling all HuffPost superfans!

Sign up to become a Founding Member and help shape the next chapter of HuffPost

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos