Climate cooperation between China and the West could be a mirage

Climate change has become a rare area of ​​cooperation and civility between China and the West this year, but it remains to be seen whether that will last until, or beyond, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference. in Glasgow in November.

Where US Secretary of State Antony Blinken argued when he met his Chinese counterpart in Alaska in March, President Joe Bidens’ climate envoy John Kerry was greeted warmly during his visit to Shanghai in April with a joint statement promising cooperation and concrete actions. .

The 2016 Paris climate agreement allows countries to set their own goals and pursue their own methods of achieving them, subject to the common goal of keeping the global temperature rise to a maximum of two degrees. above pre-industrial levels, and subject to an increase in parties. their ambition in each negotiation.

However, the different paths followed by the United States, Europe and China create the potential for conflict.

The first flashpoint will probably be the European Union’s carbon border adjustment mechanism, essentially a carbon tax on imports, details of which will be announced in the coming weeks.

President Xi Jinping voiced China’s concerns about the proposal during a video meeting with Germans Angela Merkel and Frances Emmanuel Macron in April. Climate change must not become a geopolitical chip, a target to attack other countries or an excuse for trade barriers, he said.

China, which notoriously torpedoed the Copenhagen climate summit in 2009, leading then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd to call its negotiators assholes, has more recently come to the forefront of emerging countries in politics. global climate. Xi used his speech at the United Nations last September to urge China to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and peak emissions by 2030.

It was a pledge that put China ahead of the United States, which had abandoned its emissions mitigation commitments under Donald Trump, although Trump’s challenger Biden had vowed to make climate change its central mission.

Xi followed what the Chinese had billed as a climate summit with Merkel and Macron by attending the Bidens climate summit alongside 40 world leaders held on Earth Day a week later.

Biden used the rally to announce that the United States would reduce carbon emissions by 50 to 52 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. It was much more ambitious than the pledge made under Barack’s administration. Obama to reduce from 26 to 28% by 2025.

By calling the summit, Biden was asserting the United States’ global leadership in addressing climate change, but the recency of the policy change allows others to reserve their judgment.

Xi said China welcomed the return of the United States to the multilateral climate governance process and, in a carefully worded comment, said we must maintain continuity, not easily reverse the trend; and we must honor our commitments, not renege on our promises.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying was less diplomatic, saying the US return to the Paris climate agreement was not so much an exercise in global leadership as it was a return to class of an absent student.

China and the United States both face questions about the credibility of their climate commitments. Biden avoided a price on carbon, which Republicans oppose, in favor of a mixed regulatory and government investment plan to achieve his goal, which includes a carbon-neutral electricity sector by 2035 and a strong push towards electric vehicles.

However, the administration’s $ 2.3 trillion ($ 3 trillion) climate change and infrastructure bill also faces an uncertain path in Congress with Republicans, many of whom are skeptical of the change. climate change, saying it will raise electricity prices and cut jobs.

China has conducted pilot carbon emissions trading programs since 2013 and is expected to launch a formal power sector program this month, comprising 2,225 utilities, with exchanges in Shanghai and in Wuhan. Companies must purchase emission permits if their generators exceed carbon intensity standards. It is not clear that these benchmarks will be set low enough to result in significant reductions in coal consumption.

A Analysis by the Peterson Institute for International Economics says China’s latest five-year plan, released in March, sets binding targets to reduce carbon emissions per unit of GDP by 18% and energy use per unit of GDP by 13 , 5% by 2025, but it does not. explain how these goals are to be achieved beyond simply calling on government agencies to formulate plans.

China has indicated that it expects its carbon emissions trading system to be enough to exempt it from the EU border tax, but this is unlikely to be the case. The border tax, due from 2023, is expected to impose a levy that would increase the cost of imports to the level that would apply if foreign suppliers had paid for the carbon embodied in their goods at the prevailing carbon price. in Europe.

The tax will be phased in but will likely be imposed first on high carbon products like steel, aluminum and cement. China accounts for about a quarter of the carbon incorporated in goods imported into Europe. This reflects both the relatively high use of coal in China’s power generation and its manufacture of energy-intensive goods.

A Bank of Finland study estimates that the proposed border tax would add between 2% and 5% to the annual cost of $ 380 billion ($ 598 billion) of Chinese exports to Europe. Analysts expect that unless China gets the exemptions it seeks, it will present the EU tax to the World Trade Organization as a violation of trade rules and an exercise in protectionism .

All parties are expected to have details of how they plan to meet their carbon reduction targets by the Glasgow summit in November. China expects that with other emerging countries, it will be held to a lower level of ambition than advanced countries. Xi told the Bidens climate summit that the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities for climate governance rests with advanced countries to help developing countries reduce their emissions.

Europe and the United States will say that China claims to be shirking its responsibilities. As China highlights the global greenhouse gas stockpile and per capita emissions, which puts advanced US-led nations at the top, these nations argue that China has the highest emissions overall. and that its emissions are increasing the fastest.

Indeed, the last The data shows that China’s emissions are growing at the fastest rate in a decade. The record 12 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emitted over the past year was 5% higher than pre-Covid-19 levels seen in 2019. Coal-fired power generation has increased by 12% and has provided 73% of the increase in total electricity generation in the past. year.

Steel was the main industrial driver of emissions, with 90% of Chinese production using coal. China’s plan calls for the use of scrap to increase to 40% of steel production by 2030, but it is unlikely to meet that target.