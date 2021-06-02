Modi’s RSS senior officers unhappy, Yogi manages second wave

On May 23, a high-level meeting of High leaders of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took place in New Delhi. In attendance were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, BJP President, Sunil Bansal, Party Organization Secretary for Uttar Pradesh, and Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary of RSS.

In keeping with the Sangh Parivar’s usual practice after such high-profile closed-door meetings of senior management, calculated leaks about the events of the conclave have surfaced in the media, including some mainstream media.

Uttar Pradesh in focus

The central theme of the meeting, according to these media accounts, was how to correct the functioning of BJPs in Uttar Pradesh, especially the missteps of the government led by Yogi Adityanath. Neither Yogi Adityanath nor Swatantra Dev Singh, the chairman of the BJPs UP unit, were invited to the meeting. Citing this fact, media and social media analysts said that as the focus was on changing ways and means to repair the damage suffered by the government of Uttar Pradesh due to a A negative public perception, senior leaders did not want to be distracted by any justification that the Chief Minister or the President of State Unity might bring for their failures.

Indeed, the Adityanath governments ‘dismal handling of the second wave of COVID across the state, including in places such as Varanasi, Prime Minister Modis’ constituency, was a major point of debate during the conclave.

Prior to the meeting, several senior members of the RSS and BJP, including Union and state ministers, members of Parliament and members of the Legislative Assembly, complained about the performance of governments States. Santosh Gangwar, Union Minister of State for Labor and Employment and Member of Parliament for Bareilly, had written letters to the Chief Minister highlighting the administration’s failure to organize beds, an oxygen supply and ambulances in his constituency, while Brajesh Pathak, state law minister, complained that Lucknow’s chief medical officer was not answering his phone calls, that people did not have beds in the hospitals and ambulances took 6-7 hours to reach the needy.

Numerous MPs and MPs across the state had at various times vehemently criticized the state’s medical system. They included Kaushal Kishore, MP for Mohanlalganj, Harish Dwivedi, MP for Basti, Satyadev Pachauri, MP for Kanpur, Rajendra Agrawal, MP for Meerut and Dinanath Bhaskar, MP for Aurai.

While these Uttar Pradesh-centric factors were repeatedly highlighted after the May 23 meeting, many high-ranking RSS and Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists across Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and the Bihar said First line that other political and administrative concerns were raised at the meeting.

Modi under microscope RSS

These high-ranking activists asserted that the conclave also discussed the blunders of EU governments, in particular those of the political and administrative apparatus of prime ministers.

A senior Lucknow-based RSS official said: There are indications that there will be concrete changes in Yogi Adityanath’s governance mechanism, which could deprive the Chief Minister of the extensive powers he has had so far. . The focus would be on improving administration and efficiency. But, along with Yogi Adityanath’s track record, Modis’ track record is also being closely watched by senior RSS personnel. There are several indicators of this.

These senior Sangh Parivar activists said First line in the same way that this broader concern about the direction and priorities of the governments of Uttar Pradesh and the Union had arisen rather suddenly after the stark setbacks suffered in the elections of the panchayat of Uttar Pradesh, mainly in the hands of the main opposition party Samajwadi (SP).

A senior Ranchi-based VHP official said: RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwatjis kicked off the Positivity Unlimited lecture series immediately after these electoral setbacks and his own speech in the series [delivered online on May 15] are clear indicators of this concern. Indeed, the lecture series was in itself a damage limitation exercise and an effort to support the declining image of Raj Modi. As was evident, the main factor taken into consideration in these conferences was not the image of Yogi Adityanath’s government but that of the Modi government.

The main RSS activist in Lucknow added that Mohan Bhagwat went so far as to urge people to denounce the shasan aur prashasan ki gaflat (government and administration supervision and indifference). In his opinion, this was the first open criticism of the government by the RSS during the seven years of the Modi regime.

Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body in the RSS, praised Modis’ leadership in a unanimous resolution passed in the third week of March 2021. According to activists who spoke to First line, the main outfits of Sangh Parivar felt that the full praise of the ABPS was premature and unwarranted.

The resolution specifically praised Modis’ leadership in the fight against COVID and made clear reference to programs such as the Vande Bharat mission, the Vaccine Maitri campaign, the special Shramik trains and the COVID vaccination campaign.

VHP leader in Ranchi said: The colossal failure to control Wave 2 and its aftermath made it clear that much more needed to be done and that many programs of Union governments were not being properly implemented . This understanding is obviously a key factor in the May 23 meeting.

Resentment among the base

These high-ranking activists also said that grassroots resentment among swayamsevaks and activists from associated groups regarding governance was not limited to Uttar Pradesh.

One leader said: Hundreds of Sangh Parivar activists in several states, particularly in northern India, have periodically sent reports full of disappointment and disapproval on the functioning of various governments, including the government of the ‘Union. Almost all of these reports had warned of a growing inability to cope with the public and the possibility of political and electoral setbacks. These indications from the field are repeatedly proven, as seen in the Assembly elections in West Bengal and the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The Lucknow-based RSS leader said Mohan Bhagawat’s comment shasan aur prashasan ki gaflat was also an indicator of the effect that the cumulative pressure from below was having on those who were at the ideological and organizational head of Sangh Parivars.

This grassroots pressure was apparently supplemented by commentary on economic issues provided to senior RSS figures from various quarters, including corporate bigwigs. It is well known that the senior officers of the RSS meet periodically with experts in economic affairs and business leaders, soliciting their views on governance.

Concerns from the corporate world

Azim Premji, president of large IT company Wipro, was invited to speak at the Positivity Unlimited lecture series by an organization associated with RSS that ran the program. Without mince words, Premji said that the core of the idea of ​​good science is the willingness to accept and confront the truth and that science and truth are the foundations on which we can face this crisis. .

Uday Kotak, the managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, is said to be another entrepreneur who has the ears of Sangh Parivar executives.

Speaking to the media on May 27, Uday Kotak said the need of the hour was the government’s injection of money into the hands of the poorest people in India to the tune of 1% of gross domestic product ( GDP) of the country. Many Sangh Parivar insiders believe these corporate big-headed views have improved the assimilation of grassroots views by key RSS executives.

For his part, Mohan Bhagwat is known to listen to and even take into account the opinion of the base. A classic example occurred in mid-2013, as the 2014 elections in Lok Sabha approached, when he took note of the surge of support for Modi among the base of Sangh Parivar’s outfits and chose the Chief Minister of Gujarat at the time as Prime Minister Candidate over other apparent choices such as Lal Krishna Advani.

Lucknow’s senior RSS official said: “The current expressions of resentment against the Modi regime may not be of the same magnitude, but it is evident that grassroots opinion is also taken into account here.

With the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections barely nine months away, senior members of the RSS should stay tuned and take concrete steps to redress the situation.

As key RSS activists have pointed out, these election-focused interventions could be broader and not limited to Uttar Pradesh.