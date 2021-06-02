Green List: Boris Johnson hints Green Travel List will be CUT in devastating blow | Politics | New





Speaking ahead of a planned review of the UK government’s traffic light travel system tomorrow, the Prime Minister appeared to indicate that the small list of countries on the green list would be reduced. He said ministers “will not hesitate” to place countries on the orange or red list if necessary.

Arrivals to Britain from countries on the rest list are required to pay a 10-day quarantine in a specialized isolation hotel upon entering the country, while those from countries on the Amber List are required to quarantine themselves for 10 days at home. While Britons are legally allowed to travel to countries on the middle list, ministers have warned the public to travel only to orange-colored countries and not to fly there for holidays. Speaking this afternoon, Mr Johnson declined to know if any countries would be added to the green list tomorrow, but commented on the government’s willingness to remove countries from the level. He said: “You have to wait and see what the biosecurity center says and what the travel recommendations are. READ MORE: Boris Johnson says data ‘ambiguous’ for June 21 reopening

“We will try to allow people to travel because I know a lot of people want it, but we have to be careful and we have to keep putting countries on the red list, on the orange list, when necessary. “I want you to know, we will not hesitate to move countries from the green list to the amber list, to the red list, if we have to. “The priority is to continue the deployment of the vaccine and to protect the people of this country.” There are currently only 12 countries on the green list, with popular vacation destinations such as France and Spain currently stuck on amber. Meanwhile, up to 43 countries are currently on the red list due to the spread of worrying variants of the coronavirus. Business leaders in the tourism sector were disappointed with the small number of countries on the green list when it was first announced last month. READ MORE: Anti-vaxxer sick with Covid after saying jabs will kill ‘stupid people’

He said cases in Spain were low and warned that failure to act risked the Britons traveling to the country against guidelines. The travel manager told The Telegraph: “I’m afraid the government is dragging its feet in Spain. “I think it will be a mistake and the reason is that very few people are stealing despite all the hype that we are seeing. “From the week before the opening of trips with the first green countries, we went from 7,000 passengers leaving per week to between 10,000 and 11,000. People were very disciplined and followed instructions. “If we don’t put Spain on the list soon, people will be in a dilemma. “Am I not going on vacation at all and facing another rainy UK summer? Or do I break the rules and go to an amber country against the signs? People don’t want to break the rules.”

Tourism executives warn that the testing requirements for anyone traveling to the UK have a significant impact on business. Those traveling to Great Britain must show proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure. Two other tests are then required on arrival. Even those returning from Green List countries must adhere to strict testing requirements. With some outlets charging up to £ 400 per test, the travel industry has complained that most people are being charged for vacations.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos