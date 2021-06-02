Dollar has climbed from five-month low; Turkish Lira collapses by Investing.com







By Peter Nurse Investing.com – The dollar rose slightly at the start of European trading on Wednesday, falling from a nearly five-month low as traders digest the latest strong data from the U.S. manufacturing sector regarding a possible rapid normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. At 2:55 am ET (0755 GMT), the, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six other currencies, was up 0.1% to 89.935, after falling to 89.662 on Tuesday, approaching the lowest since January 7 at 89.533. . Mostly traded at 1.2216, not far from a nearly five-month high of 1.2266 reached last week, rose 0.2% to 109.67, rose 0.1 % at 1.4153, after easing a three-year high of 1.4250 reached on Tuesday, and was largely flat at 1.2067 after falling to a new six-year low of 1.2007 overnight. On Tuesday, the Institute for Supply Management said its index rose in May as pent-up demand amid a reopening economy boosted orders. The ISM index of domestic factory activity rose to 61.2 last month from 60.7 in April, above the 60.9 forecast. A good read overall, adding to the general impression that the US economy is rebounding strongly, which could push the Federal Reserve to normalize monetary policy faster than current guidance suggests. Especially with the measurement of the prices paid by the manufacturers of the ISM survey which approach the levels last seen in July 2008, when the economy was in the grip of the Great Recession. We believe that for every inflation figure, the Fed will worry a little more about the transitional call, Nordea analysts said in a note. We still believe that the tapering will occur later in 2021 and that the dot plot will see more points for rate hikes in 2022. However, the ISM measure of factory employment fell to its lowest level in six months, which may well hold the Fed’s hand ahead of Friday’s official employment report for May, especially after the Much lower than expected reading for April. Elsewhere, it fell 0.1% to 0.7748, after the Australian economy grew faster than expected in the first three months of the year, rising 1.8% from the last quarter of 2020. rose 0.1% to 6.3829 from the three-year low of 6.3526 reached on Monday as policymakers took steps to slow its advance, including increasing banks’ foreign exchange reserve requirements. rose 1.1% to 8.6208, with the Turkish lira falling to a new all-time low after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed his calls for interest rate cuts, continuing to expose his unorthodox belief that lower borrowing costs will help slow inflation. This will increase the pressure on central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu, who was recently installed after Erdogan sacked the former governor for hardening his policies too much.

