Joe Biden Ends Donald Trump’s “Stay In Mexico” Immigration Policy





June 2 (UPI) – The Biden administration has officially ended an immigration policy by Donald Trump that required tens of thousands of asylum seekers to wait for their U.S. court dates in Mexico.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Tuesday announced the end of migrant protection protocols in a six-page memo, saying he determined after a review that the policy is not “improving adequately or sustainably border management “to justify its existence.

“In making my assessment, I share the conviction that we can only manage migration effectively, responsibly and sustainably if we approach the issue holistically, looking well beyond our own borders,” he said. he declares.

He said the program, which aimed to adjudicate asylum claims quickly, focused on speed but did not always ensure conditions in Mexico would allow claimants to attend their state immigration hearings. -United.

The policy was also aimed at reducing the burden on border security personnel and resources, but Mayorkas said the program “imposed additional responsibilities that were detrimental to the department’s critical missions.”

“Any benefits of maintaining or modifying the MPP are more than outweighed by the benefits of terminating the program,” he said. “In addition, the termination is more in line with the administration’s broader policy objective and the operational needs of the ministry.”

Implemented in late January 2019 and continuing until President Joe Biden ends it on the first day of his term in office, the policy has ordered border officials to return some 68,000 people to Mexico.

In early February, Biden signed a series of executive orders, including one directing a review and reform of the controversial policy. That same month, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it would begin allowing those who had initiated immigration proceedings to return to the United States, with some 11,200 returning to the country between February 19 and May 25.

Republicans met the end of politics with swift condemnation as Rep. John Katko, RN.Y., the GOP’s senior member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said it was another signal of the Biden administration that “US borders are open to illegal immigration.”

“This is a very serious mistake,” he said in a statement. “The common thread of President Biden’s continued actions is the unraveling of common sense border security policies while putting our homeland security on the back burner.”

Ken Paxton, the Republican Attorney General for Texas, called the move “totally irresponsible”, saying via Twitter that the program was “very effective in securing our border and protecting TX / USA from the ravages of illegal immigration.”

Democrats, meanwhile, applauded the Biden administration for quashing the MPP.

“This policy has been a stain on our country’s history and our long tradition of protecting refugees and asylum seekers,” said Representatives Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., And Nanette Diaz Barragan, D-Calif. ., said in a joint statement.

Civil rights and immigration groups, including the American Immigration Council and the American Civil Liberties Union, have said that while the move is a step in the right direction, the Biden administration must do more to completely erase the Stay in Mexico policy.

“The work is not done,” the ACLU said in a statement. “Now the Biden administration must ensure that anyone who has been subjected to this policy can pursue their asylum claims in the United States.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos