Boris warns UK is ready to back NATO in strong pullback against the East | Politics | New





Following a meeting with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK will stand alongside NATO allies against “threats from the East”. The Prime Minister’s bold warning came as the UK seeks to step up military cooperation in an “unpredictable world” following growing tensions with Belarus, Russia and China.

NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said: “I had the pleasure of visiting HMS Queen Elizabeth off the coast of Portugal last week. “It is truly an impressive aircraft carrier demonstrating the UK’s commitment to our common security, our collective defense. “And we need this commitment because we live in a more unpredictable world with more global competition. “And therefore need to strengthen our alliance and that is exactly what we are going to do.” JUST IN Iran disaster: Navy’s largest ship sinks after being engulfed in flames

“I look forward to welcoming you (Boris) and other NATO leaders to Brussels in two weeks, where we will demonstrate our strength, our bold and forward-looking agenda. “And demonstrate our commitment to be united.” The PM was then asked what NATO and the UK can do to protect against a growing threat from Russia. Johnson said: “The NATO allies have been truly remarkable in the way they have come together to support the UK against the Salisbury poisonings.” READ MORE Russia threatens Biden with ‘uncomfortable signals’ in spooky warning ahead of summit

Mr Johnson went on to stress that NATO members were calling for the release of Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevic after his arrest after a Ryanair flight he was traveling on was intercepted and diverted to Minsk in Belarus by a heavily armed fighter plane. Jens Stoltenberg added: “In NATO’s 2030 agenda which will be agreed at a summit in two weeks, we are addressing a wide range of challenges where we need to work together, for example on resilience in protecting our critical infrastructure. “On technology and maintaining our technological lead in a more competitive world, on strengthening our deterrence and defense with higher levels of armed forces and more exercises. “And also how we can work more closely with local partners and also train and strengthen local capacities because we believe this is one of the best ways to fight international terrorism.”







