Billionaire kidnapped in Nairobi found in Turkey





Nairobi-based Turkish billionaire Selahaddin Gulen was found in Turkey days after his kidnapping as he made his way to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) along Kiambu Road. Turkish security services have admitted to having kidnapped the tycoon and took him to Turkey. Selahaddin has been accused of being a member of the terrorist organization Fetullah (FETO). His uncle, Fettullah Gulen, who sought asylum in the United States, has been accused of orchestrating a failed military coup in Turkey in 2016 that claimed the lives of 251 people and injured more than 2,000 citizens . “The Turkish secret service captured a member of FETO abroad and brought him back to Turkey. Turkish billionaire Selahaddin Gulen handcuffed Anadolu News Agency Mr. Selahaddin Gulen, a relative of FETO leader Fetullah Gulen, fled abroad with the help of the group’s secret structure, ”said the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) via the state news agency. Anatolia. However, local media did not disclose whether the operation was authorized by the Kenya National Police Service (NPS). Senior Foreign Secretary Macharia Kamau was not available to comment on foreign affairs issues, especially after other countries refused to accept Turkey’s extradition requests from individuals involved in the alleged military coup. The United States refused to extradite Selahaddin’s uncle and cleric, Fettulah Gulen, citing the lack of evidence from Turkish authorities under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Fettulah Gulen has schools and charities in several countries, including the United States and Kenya. Selahaddin, who was kidnapped in Kenya, was fighting his extradition in a lawsuit filed in Kiambu court. Turkey wanted him extradited on allegations of pedophilia. The billionaire argued that the real motive behind the plan was ties to his uncle. In the affidavit, he lamented that “it is suspected that my uncle supported the coup. The Turkish authorities began to crack down on all those who were directly or indirectly linked to Fetullah Gulen. His relatives in Turkey have been arrested on fictitious criminal charges and are serving long prison terms. “ The Kiambu court suspended plans to take him to Turkey and was due to render a decision on this later. It further summoned Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to address the judge on the billionaire’s fate. Selahaddin’s wife Serriye Gulen in May 2021 recorded a video plead with the Turkish and Kenyan authorities to make her husband safe and sound. Serriye is a teacher at a school in Nairobi. “He was kidnapped by an anonymous group and taken to an unknown place, I haven’t heard from him since that day,” the woman complained. Headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations along the Kiambu road Simon kiragu Kenyans.co.ke







