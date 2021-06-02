Istana Lepas Tangan on TWK KPK: It’s already an internal affair





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Presidential Chief of Staff (KSP) Moeldokorefute the idea that the president’s directives Joko Widodoon the National Insight Test (TWK) of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).PCN) is not heard. Moeldoko said Jokowi’s attitude was clear on the fate of the 75 KPK employees who failed the TWK. He said the final decision was in the hands of the KPK leadership. That’s what he said when askedCNNIndonesia.com on the decision of the head of the anti-corruption agency that did not comply with Jokowi’s guidelines. “Not [tidak didengar arahan]. Everyone has their own considerations, “Moeldoko said at the Parliament complex, Jakarta on Wednesday (2/6). Moeldoko said the Palace will no longer interfere with the TWK KPK controversy. According to him, the issue is currently an internal KPK affair. The former TNI commander said that each ministry / institution has the opportunity to deal with its own internal issues. He hopes the KPK can solve the TWK problem. “This is an internal matter. The president’s directive has been transmitted. It is an internal management matter,” he said. Previously, the KPK claimed that 75 employees did not pass the TWK. They were briefly disabled after the release of test results. President Jokowi had raised his voice on this. He stressed that TWK’s results were not a benchmark to fire KPK employees. The consideration of the Constitutional Court in the judgment on the KPK law also called for the transfer of ASN status so as not to harm employees. However, the KPK made a different decision. The KPK determined that 51 people who had not passed the TWK could no longer continue to work at the KPK. The other 24 people had the opportunity to be coached and to undergo a new test. Gadjah Mada University (UGM) constitutional law professor Zainal Arifin Mochtar suspects there are signs of resistance to President Jokoqi behind the KPK’s decision to fire 51 of the 75 KPK employees who failed the TWK. According to him, Jokowi tried to pull on the “handbrake” so that this problem does not worsen. Furthermore, Jokowi also adheres to the opinion of the Constitutional Court which specifies that the transfer of the status of employees from KPK to ASN must not infringe the rights of employees. (dhf / pmg)



