Gangster confessions point to Turkish government and underworld ties

There is no worse revenge than that which feeds on wickedness. And even worse if the kicked out is a gangster and keeps a string of dark secrets. This is what happened with the Turkish mobster Sedat Peker, who fled the country and who, in a series of videos he posted on the internet, untied his tongue and accused former ministers and active positions of the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which he supported until recently and from which he had even received an official escort. The Turkish government has denied the accusations – although some people have confirmed some of the events reported by Beijing – but the videos have rocked public debate. Connoisseurs of the murky underworld consider these revelations to confirm that the mafia has resurfaced in Turkey and gained political weight in recent years.

Twice convicted as the head of a criminal organization accused of extortion and murder, Peker was released from prison in 2014 and has since established himself as a staunch supporter of Erdogan, participated in protests and government events, and even threatened to kill him. opposition leaders and with “a blood bath” academics who signed a petition criticizing the failure of the Kurdish peace process in 2016. “Everything I said about blood was for the benefit of the government. Because at that point, we had to create a climate of fear, ”said Peker. For that, he was acquitted in a trial for threats, the court having considered that his statements were protected by the “freedom of expression”. He also confessed in one of the videos that in 2015 he led a crowd of young supporters of the ruling AKP party in their attack on the newspaper headquarters. Freedom – then critical of the Executive – to force its sale to a businessman close to power. “Our youth organization is not sure how to do these things,” Peker says an AKP MP told him when he allegedly gave him the assignment.

“Peker started to feel that they used it and put it aside,” says journalist Cengiz Erdinç, author of the book. Overdose Turkey, on the mafia and drug trafficking. In particular because of the renewed presence on the public scene of Alaattin Çakici, a mobster amnestied last year and supported by Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the far-right party MHP and ally of Erdogan. Peker and Çakici both come from the so-called mafia idealistic (far right), but, according to Professor Ryan Gingeras, a specialist in Turkish history and organized crime, the two have “drifted apart” since the 1990s: Çakici is from an older generation and does not like the media attention that he has always sought in Beijing, nor that the internal politics of the underworld and its relations with politics be disseminated.

Last year, Peker fled to North Macedonia after learning that a judicial inquiry into his activities had been reopened; He then took refuge in Kosovo, Montenegro and would now be in the United Arab Emirates. The mobster claims to have been able to flee Turkey thanks to a tip from the Minister of the Interior himself, Süleyman Soylu, with whom he had so far had very good relations and that he claims to have helped in his political career since ” 20 years. “Several journalists have admitted to mediating between the two. Peker says he was promised that in April of this year he could return to Turkey, but what happened is that the gangster’s villa was raided by the police and his wife and daughters were lifted off the bed at gunpoint. It was the last straw.

In his eight videos so far – he promises there will be a dozen – he accuses an MP, Tolga Agar, of raping and killing Kazakh student Yeldana Kaharman and covering it up with the help of the state (previously, Justice had opened an investigation against a journalist who tried to investigate the case). This deputy from Erdogan’s party, who dismissed the accusations, is the son of the former police chief and controversial former interior minister of the 1990s, Mehmet Agar, whom Peker defines as “the head of the Turkish deep state ”and with whom he claims has worked. He is accused of the death of journalists Ugur mumcu and Kutlu Adali, who has investigated the criminal activities of certain branches of the state and whose murders have never been elucidated. In addition, Peker assures that he himself recommended his brother Atilla as a contract killer to kill Adali, although later the crime was committed by another (Atilla Peker was arrested and several people involved partially confirmed them. details revealed by the gangster).

Peker also accused Agar of having organized the execution of Kurdish businessmen like Savas Buldan (husband of the current co-leader of the main Kurdish party of Turkey) and of drug traffickers suspected of financing the Kurdish armed group. PKK, like Behçet Cantürk. “Since the late 1980s, there is evidence that some gangsters are used to do the dirty work of the state. What is not clear is whether they were hired to fight against the PKK or to dispute the routes of heroin with the PKK ”, explains journalist Erdinç. Last week, a Turkish court overturned the conviction that acquitted Mehmet Agar and others in the unsolved murders of 19 people in the 1990s and the former minister will be on trial again.

Precisely, in another video Peker accuses Agar of having maneuvered to seize control of the exclusive Yalikavak marina, on the Turquoise Coast, from its former owner, the Azeri businessman Mübariz Mansimov, arrested in 2020 and accused of being part of the politico-religious organization. by Fetullah Gülen. An anonymous government source quoted by the BBC said that the charges against Mansimov were “false”, and that this method of false accusations was also used by the current Minister of the Interior, Süleyman Soylu. Peker argues that fraudulent surveys have been widely used to “extort” businessmen, confiscate their properties or force them to sell it at low prices.

Yalikavak Marina is also mentioned as one of the places where cocaine is distributed in Turkey. But the most serious accusation that Peker launches is directed against Erkam Yildirim, owner and son of former AKP prime minister Binali Yildirim, who he said is involved in drug trafficking rings and who ‘he recently traveled to Venezuela,’ outside the control of the US DEA, ‘to establish a new smuggling route against the many cocaine seizures that took place in Colombia last year. Binali Yildirim crossed out this accusation as “insulting” and explained that his son had gone to Caracas in December, but to deliver “masks and tests” against covid-19. Several journalists have drawn attention to the opacity of the Yildirim assembly company, which owns at least 11 ships managed from tax havens, and to the fact that there is no customs file for exporting masks. to Venezuela during this period.

However, a security source consulted by this newspaper, while giving credibility to some of Peker’s revelations, considers that the accusation of drug trafficking is “exaggerated”, although she warns that the Latin American-Turkey connection is gaining weight. in cocaine distribution networks, dominated by the Sinaloa cartel. Last year a video appeared in which Turkish gangsters – who do the typical far-right gesture – send my greetings to the Mexican cartel and its leader Ismael “Mayo” Zambada.

In his eighth video of alleged confession published last Sunday, Peker explains that in 2015 he sent weapons disguised as humanitarian aid to Turkmen rebels in Syria through an AKP deputy whom he did not know. not revealed the name. Also that there would have been other shipments of arms under his name which he did not charter, but that they were “organized by a group within (the military contractor) Sadat”, and the The weapons went to the Al Nusra organization, a Syrian affiliate of Al Qaeda. . . This military contract is headed by retired General Adnan Tanriverdi, Erdogan’s adviser until last year, and has been accused of training mercenaries and jihadists. The gangster-in-exile has argued that in future videos he will be talking about his relationship with Erdogan.

The image that Peker draws is that of an Administration divided into factions fighting each other mercilessly. He himself claims to have been used by Soylu in his war against the faction led by Berat Albayrak, former finance minister and Erdogan’s son-in-law, and claims the interior minister is “spying” on some of the president’s closest associates. . Erdogan defended Soylu and the Turkish executive denied accusations by Peker, whom he accuses of having acted in the service of the opposition and foreign forces. An international arrest warrant has been issued against the mobster.

Few believe the new scandal will have immediate consequences for the government. “There is no independent justice investigating”, deplores Erdinç. But the fact that so many people are watching Peker’s videos – he has more than 12 million views and, according to a survey, more than half of the population is aware of the accusations – it may sway public opinion, Says the Turkish journalist: “A feeling is growing that corruption and the Mafia are spreading everywhere while the country is impoverished.