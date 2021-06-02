Airlangga Chance to be approved by Jokowi in 2024 presidential election





Airlangga would already have the capital and party funds to run in the 2024 presidential election. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The Executive Director of Voxpol Center Research and Consulting, Pangi Syarwi Chaniago, assessed the chance for the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, to obtain the blessing of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi ) to advance in 2024 presidential election open future. Moreover, the proximity between the two so far is also considered well established. “She is chemistry I also saw that Jokowi and Airlangga were very close. It is therefore considered capable of further development, is considered capable of further development and so on. So I see that there has never been a problem there. This context, this proximity, then yes, if the blessing could be RI 1, then RI 2 on the right, ”said Pangi, Wednesday (2/6). Additionally, Pangi saw that Airlangga was also considered one of President Jokowi’s favorite ministers. One of the accomplishments that makes Jokowi very happy with Airlangga is the birth of politics all the law. “One of Airlangga’s accomplishments, isn’t it? all the law This is what makes Jokowi happy, happy-This includes entrepreneurs and investors. If you are happy, what Airlangga wants will be granted, right, “he said. As general chairman of the Golkar Party, Airlangga is considered to have the power to run for president. Meanwhile, in terms of funding, Airlangga is also considered to have no issues related to this. However, Pangi said that currently Airlangga still has issues related to how to increase eligibility.

“In terms of eligibility, Airlangga is still possible, there are still three years to increase its eligibility, is not it,” Pangi said. In the second period of Jokowi’s administration, Airlangga was the coordinating minister of the economy. In addition, the party’s DPP chairman Golkar He is also chairman of the Committee for the management of Covid-19 and the national economic recovery (KPCPEN). This position is strategic given that Indonesia is currently still affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Golkar himself pointed out that all executives have proposed that Airlangga run in the 2024 presidential election. Although, so far, Airlangga has not formally taken a stand to run for the 2024 presidency. The Covid-19 pandemic which has also struck most of the countries in the world.







