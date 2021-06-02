Under Jokowi’s tenure, Minister of Commerce strengthens trade cooperation with Russia





Jakarta: Minister of Commerce (Mendag) Muhammad Lutfi left for Russia, to carry out the mandate of President Joko Widodo by strengthening trade cooperation with various countries of the world, especially countries of destination of non-traditional exports. “Indonesia wishes to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation, in particular with Russia, as well as with other member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). This cooperation should open up opportunities to increase Indonesian exports and Russian investments in Indonesia, ”he said. The Minister of Commerce, quoted by Among, Wednesday June 2, 2021. During his working visit to Russia from June 3-5, 2021, Minister of Commerce Lutfi will hold a number of bilateral meetings and strengthen trade cooperation with EAEU member countries. The EAEU countries are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. What do you think of this article ? Happy





A number of bilateral meetings are planned during the working visit of Minister of Commerce Lutfi to Russia, notably with Russian Minister of Commerce and Industry Denis Manturov; Minister responsible for integration and macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission Sergei Glazyef; and Eurasian Economic Commission Minister responsible for trade Andrey Slepnev. The Minister of Commerce explained that amid the COVID-19 pandemic and trade protectionism, partnerships with other countries must continue to be established and developed. “This effort is also aimed at opening up the Indonesian market in destination countries for non-traditional exports and finding solutions as well as the economic recovery that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. In 2020, Indonesia’s total trade value with Russia was $ 1.93 billion, with Indonesian exports to Russia amounting to $ 970 million, and Indonesian imports from Russia amounting to 960 million USD. Thus, Indonesia’s trade balance is in surplus of $ 10 million with Russia. The main export products from Indonesia to Russia include crude palm oil (CPO) and its derivatives, copra, natural rubber and cocoa butter. Indonesian products imported from Russia are semi-finished iron and steel, coal, and non-organic or chemical fertilizers. In addition to the bilateral meeting, Trade Minister Lutfi is expected to attend the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg. Petersburg, Russia. During the SPIEF which will take place from June 2 to 5, 2021, Minister of Commerce Lutfi will participate in the EAEU-ASEAN trade dialogue session. The Minister of Trade will also be a speaker at the session Global exhibitions and international cooperation as a driver of sustainable global development on the theme “Relaunching trade and investment amid the Covid-19 pandemic: an Indonesian perspective”. SPIEF is an economic and business forum that has been held since 1997 and started in 2006 under the auspices of the President of Russia who attends each of the annual events. Over the past 24 years, SPIEF has grown into a leading global forum for members of the business community and governments from different countries to meet and discuss major economic issues facing Russia with the EAEU, developing countries and the world as a whole. In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SPIEF 2021, which will be held in a hybrid fashion or online and offline with strict health protocols, will focus on the theme “A collective calculation of the new global economic reality”. A number of business and partnership programs, as well as social agendas will be held at the forum. Some of the things that will be discussed include economic recovery and international cooperation, including discussions on Eurasian integration; transformation of world trade; commercial efficiency during the pandemic; world energy market; market recovery and global food security; and the sustainability of the national health care system. (VU)







