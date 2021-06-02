US risks losing friend, Turkey warns Recep Tayyip Erdogan before meeting Joe Biden





Biden was in no rush to speak to Erdogan after taking office, waiting three months before calling him Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned on Tuesday that the United States risked “losing a precious friend” if it tried to corner his country, speaking two weeks before his first meeting with his American counterpart Joe Biden. Already strained, relations between the two NATO states have deteriorated further since Biden replaced Erdogan’s ally Donald Trump in January, with the new president making a point of highlighting the dire record of Turkey in the field of human rights. Asked about Ankara-Washington relations, Erdogan said Tuesday in an interview with Turkish state television channel TRT that “those who corner the Republic of Turkey will lose a precious friend.” Erdogan’s combative stance precedes the first meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels on June 14. Biden was in no rush to speak with the Turkish leader after taking office, waiting three months before calling Erdogan in April. This call was also on the eve of Biden’s historic decision to recognize the Armenian genocide by the Ottoman Empire during World War I, a move that outraged Turkey for rejecting the term. “What is the reason for our tensions (with the United States)? The so-called Armenian genocide,” Erdogan said on Tuesday. “Don’t you have other issues to settle rather than pleading for Armenia? “ He also listed several issues that have strained relations since 2016, including US support for Kurdish militias in Syria whom Turkey considers “terrorists.” “If the United States is indeed our ally, should it side with the terrorists or with us?” Unfortunately, they continue to support terrorists, ”he said. Erdogan had previously indicated that he intended to reestablish ties with Biden, saying last week their meeting would “portend a new era” in US-Turkey relations. On Tuesday Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey since 2003, said he has always been successful in working with the person in the White House “whether he is a Republican or a Democrat”.

