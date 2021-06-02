Perpres Value Expert takes legal responsibility for vaccines to ensure safety

Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo signed Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 50 of 2021 regarding the second amendment to Presidential Regulation number 99 of 2020 regarding the purchase of vaccines and the implementation of vaccination in order to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic . The publication of these presidential regulations received the support of various parties.

Public health expert Hasbullah Thabrany said that through Presidential Decree No.50 of 2021, the government is ensuring the safety of the community in the midst of the Covid-19 vaccination. If the community undergoes post-vaccination follow-up (AEFI) in the form of more serious illness or death after receiving an injection of the Covid-19 vaccine, then the government is fully responsible for the incident.

“It will increase the level of public confidence that if things happen that the government doesn’t want to be responsible for, people don’t have to care,” he said when contacted by merdeka.com, Wednesday (2/6).

In addition, through the presidential decree, the government wishes to emphasize that the Covid-19 vaccine used in government and mutual cooperation programs must have certification from the country of origin and obtain a license to use from the Food and Drug Supervisory. Agency (BPOM). This is to ensure that the Covid-19 vaccine received by the public is safe, both in terms of quality and quality.

“So not all companies give vaccines arbitrarily, it is the responsibility of the government, no. It will first be proven that the vaccines produced by the company have received the BPOM approval to prove that the process of vaccine production and vaccine quality have been recognized by BPOM as the representative of the government, ”he said.

Airlangga University (Unair) epidemiologist Windhu Purnomo also appreciated the publication of Presidential Decree No. 50 of 2021. According to him, this presidential regulation will ensure the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Indeed, it should be. This new presidential decree only confirms the previous presidential decree. Previously (the Covid-19 vaccine) had only undergone the process of production, distribution according to good manufacturing practices ( CPOB). Now it is pointed out that there is certification in the country of origin, Indonesia, producing country and has been approved for its use by BPOM RI, “he explained.

Windhu said the government is providing legal certainty for people who receive the Covid-19 vaccine through this presidential regulation. If the public wants to file a complaint about the Covid-19 vaccine, then everything is directed to the government, not the producers.

“So that means the community will be safer with this presidential settlement. It is clear who is responsible for this,” he said.

Meanwhile, the president of the Indonesian Jurists Association (Alpha), Azmi Syahputra, saw that there were three messages implicit in Presidential Regulation number 50 of 2021. First, the government wanted to press the vaccine suppliers Covid-19 to pay attention to vaccine quality and safety, not just profit.

Second, the supplier of the Covid-19 vaccine is raising concerns about the emergence of AEFI, which has led to legal action. Therefore, the supplier of the Covid-19 vaccine has asked the government to take legal responsibility for the safety, quality and efficacy of the vaccine.

“Thirdly, in order to control the purchasing mafia (Covid-19 vaccine) because there is a sense of sector ego between the institutions of the BUMN and those engaged in the health sector,” he said.

However, Azmi assessed that Presidential Rule 50 of 2021 has a positive impact on the community. In the future, the public will receive guarantees from the government regarding vaccine safety and legal certainty.

“For the community, don’t worry because as long as there are AEFIs during pandemic status, the state must be responsible,” he said.

President Joko Widodo or Jokowi has decided that the government will take legal responsibility for providing the Covid-19 vaccine. This is stated in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 50 of 2021 concerning the purchase of vaccines and the implementation of vaccination in the context of the fight against Covid-19.

This rule, which was signed by Jokowi on May 25, 2021, at the same time revises Presidential Decree No. 99 of 2020. The assumption of legal responsibility is in terms of safety, quality and efficacy / immunogenicity .

“In the event that vaccine procurement is done through assignment to public enterprises, direct appointment to supplier business entities or cooperation with international institutions / agencies whose suppliers require the taking legal responsibility, the government assumes legal responsibility to provide Covid-19 vaccines, ”the statement said. Article 11A, paragraph 1. [ray]