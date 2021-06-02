Indonesia plans to welcome international visitors in July 2021





On behalf of the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia (MoTCE), Deputy Minister of Tourism Marketing, Ms. Nia Niscaya, sign a cooperation protocol (MoC) between the Ministry of Tourism and the Creative Economy Republic of Indonesia and Emirates Airlines during ATM 2021. Cooperation aims stimulate marketing activities abroad, especially in Dubai. A total of 20 Indonesian destinations participated on site. Based on a submitted questionnaire through100 Indonesian co-exhibitors, 606 blooks were produced during the 4-day trade fair in Dubai of May 16-19, 2021 and 2.443 blooks in Baliduring theATM Dubai Virtual Event May 24-26, 2021. These two events – in person and online – were complementary and allowed exhibitors to reach a wider audience to ensure no one was missing. A new dawn for travel and tourism The theme of this year’s show is “A New Dawn for Travel and Tourism”. Tit highlights concentrates on how ethehe news “COVID” around the world is likely to affect international tourism in 2021 and beyond. Sixty-twocountries joined the exhibition this year, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Germany, Cyprus, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, the Maldives, The Philippines, Thailand, Mexico and the USA. In comparison, while 140 countries participated in the virtual Event. By participating in a global travel market in the era of the pandemic, Indonesia demonstrates its firm commitment to the implementation of CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Sustainable Environment) by focusing on health and safety protocols to destinations and tthe Indonesian pavilion at the Dubai World Trade Center, Dubai. Middle East travelers have long been a key market for Indonesian tourist destinations. In 2019, the Middle East recorded a significant increase iatrivals to Indonesia, registering 263,923 visitors (27.88% more than in 2018). “By participating in ATM Dubai 2021, the world’s leading event for outbound tourism, we are demonstrating that Indonesia is confident of maintaining its position as a world-class destination, ”said Ms. Nia Niscaya, Deputy Minister of Tourism Marketing. Project to reopen the borders in July His Excellency the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, announced its intention to reopen the borders in July 2021, wwith destinations including Bali, Batam and Bintan serving as “Powerhouse” regions to boost tourism across the country – if the pandemic is managed as well as expected. In preparation, the government has implemented a comprehensive vaccination program for target groups, including the tourism workforce. In addition, tThe government has also launched the Clean, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability (CHSE) certification program across the tourism sector in Indonesia. For real-time travel updates to Indonesia, please visit www.indonesia.travel Contact: Vincent Jemadu

