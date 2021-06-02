How Greenpeace trashed the UK government’s plastic export scam with Wasteminster

The UK dumps 1.8 million kilograms of plastic in other countries every day. 688,000 tons of plastic per year are not recycled but sent abroad to the detriment of local communities and their wildlife.

Recycling in the UK is based on a myth. Hoping to break it, the UK government is at the top of Greenpeaces’ target list. He wants to ban all plastic exports, as the European Union did in December of last year, which he details in a report titled: Trashed: How the UK continues to dump plastic waste around the world. He just needed help visualizing the extent of plastic waste the UK is dumping in other countries, which is where humanitarian and environmental specialists Studio Birthplace stepped in.

There was no real memory. Greenpeace already had a plastics campaign they wanted to launch, recalls Adam Booth, managing partner and executive producer of Park Village. She was looking for a flagship campaign film to launch the Trashed Report.

Noting the fortuitous moment, Booth says Greenpeace wanted something that would visualize the scope of the report, without cutting something using archival footage, and Studio Birthplace had made a test film called Humanitys Impact that matched the bill. The test animation is a simulation similar to Wasteminster, but in a different environment instead of dropping tons of plastic on Whitehall, it focused on the number of plastic bottles produced around the world in real time, with an atmosphere of American culture.

The starter of this pilot episode had a history with our previous projects where we focused on plastic pollution in the ocean and deforestation, details Sil van der Woerd, co-founder, creative director and producer at Studio Birthplace. We were reading these big reports from Greenpeace and WWF and wondering what these massive numbers actually look like? Can we create a personal relationship with these numbers?

And then we brought this Humanitys Impact to Greenpeace. They saw this test film and what the guys could create, and they were inspired to use it as a running thread for the campaign, but ditch the plastic on Downing Street, Booth says.

Jorik Dozy, co-founder and creative director of Studio Birthplace, recalls that they started out quite regularly with a screenplay that they tried to find a story with. And then, pretty quickly, we started to make the transition to the 3D preview, to very rough shapes and shapes. You start to block the script in a 3D world, trying to figure out how the pace of the movie would play out, he explains.

And then after that, we started creating our Boris Johnson and Michael Gove models. We launched it fairly early on. And from there, there was a lot of set building and a couple months of simulating the plastic, really trying to refine the performance of the plastic and Boris riding the wave.

In the animation, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears as a floundering caricature of himself, pontificating on the plastic issue in front of the world’s media as Michael Gove and Larry the Cat linger closer. While the campaign’s message is undoubtedly sober, van der Woerd explains: At Studio Birthplace, we always sought to speak differently about important topics. Have often been confronted with them through the news, or through articles, and it’s often horrific or it’s very factual, which is why Wasteminster uses caricature and comedy to engage people.

While researching what Johnson should say to the press, Dozy explains: We didn’t want to put words in Boriss’s mouth. All statements in the film were made by Boris and the government.

So they went through hours of interviews and speeches by Boris and the government where plastic pollution and the environment were discussed and quotes were extracted.

Van der Woerd details how the team did a lot of research in order to accurately represent 1.8 million tonnes of plastic. You first had to understand, what plastic goes into recycling? In the end, we broke it down into 150 different plastic items, like plastic bottles, bottle caps, food containers, and bags, he recalls.





Studio Birthplace then explored the curb weights of objects to understand their weight. We knew from Greenpeace data that 1.8 million kilograms of plastic were exported every day. So we thought that resulted in 67 million pieces of plastic, which we then had to visualize, he explains.

You can watch Wasteminster in full below.