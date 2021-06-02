No 10 advisers who left Boris Johnson’s government | Politics





Boris Johnson’s government has suffered a spate of senior adviser resignations due to disagreements with government leadership. The latest is Sir Kevan Collins, the education resumption commissioner, who resigned on Wednesday after ministers’ plans for students to catch up on lost learning fell short of his recommendations. Others who have quit include: Alex Allan Johnson’s own ethics counselor resigned in November after the PM refused to fire Home Secretary Priti Patel, despite an official investigation revealing evidence that she had intimidated officials. Allan said Patels’ conduct amounted to behavior that can be described as bullying, noting instances of yelling and swearing and finding that she broke departmental code, even unintentionally. Allan, who also served two of Johnson’s predecessors, said he could not continue as an independent adviser to the Prime Minister on the ministerial code. Jonathan jones The UK government’s chief legal officer has resigned after a major disagreement with the Attorney General of England and Wales over plans to roll back parts of the Brexit deal over Northern Ireland. Jones had repeatedly disagreed with Suella Braverman on points of law, but the last straw has come on his interpretation of the EU deal. Since leaving in September, Jones has criticized the conduct of a number of ministers, including in scandals related to government lobbying and the renovation of the Prime Minister’s apartment in Downing Street, suggesting that safeguards need to be stepped up . Samuel Kasumu Johnsons adviser on civil society and communities resigned after an argument in April over a racial disparities report, which concluded that the UK did not have a systemic problem with racism. Kasumu was the prime minister’s top black adviser. He had previously said in a letter that he was considering her resignation for the conduct of Minister Kemi Badenoch, suggesting that she may have broken the ministerial code when she publicly criticized a black journalist on social media, and that the tensions over racial policies within No 10 had become unbearable. LGBT Advisory Group The government’s LGBT advisory committee suffered a series of resignations on several issues before being officially disbanded. Three board members resigned in March due to the government’s delay in banning conversion practices. One, Jayne Ozanne, said equality ministers Liz Truss and Badenoch were ignorant, and a second, James Morton, said they were not committed to LGBT equality. The third, Ellen Murray, urged the government to abandon cross-cultural warfare.

