Lack of Afghan peace deal will fuel chaos and terrorism after US exit, Pakistan warns | Voice of America





ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s prime minister warned on Wednesday that if warring parties in Afghanistan fail to reach a peace deal, lawlessness will erupt in neighboring turmoil after the withdrawal of the United States and Allied troops, threatening regional stability.

Imran Khan issued the warning a day after Washington said nearly half of U.S. troops and materiel had been sent home or destroyed since the withdrawal officially began on May 1.

The pullout is the result of a February 2020 deal that the United States negotiated with the Afghan Taliban, which is leading a deadly insurgency against the internationally-backed government in Kabul.

It is very important for Afghanistan to have a political settlement and stability when the Americans leave and a consensus government is established that could prevent the country from descending into anarchy, Khan said.

The Pakistani leader spoke at a press conference in Islamabad with visiting President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, which also borders Afghanistan. He stressed the need for countries in the region to jointly promote Afghan political reconciliation, saying this would help strengthen much needed regional trade and economic ties.

We fear that when the Americans leave, and there is no political settlement, a situation similar to the consequences of the Soviet departure from Afghanistan may arise, which will be detrimental to Pakistan and other neighboring countries, Khan said. . The prime minister also said Pakistan fears terrorism will develop without a political settlement.

VOA exclusive: Taliban impose conditions on participation in Istanbul conference

Militant group does not want to send high-level leaders to proposed US rally

Islamabad maintains that anti-state militants took refuge in Afghan territory after fleeing Pakistani security operations and continue to prepare cross-border terrorist attacks from there.

For its part, the government in Kabul accuses Pakistan of secretly supporting the Taliban and allowing insurgent leaders to direct violence inside Afghanistan, claims that Pakistani officials denied.

Allegations and counter-allegations are at the center of long-standing tension and suspicion between the two countries which share a border of nearly 2,600 kilometers.

The United States credits the Khans government with organizing the negotiations with the Taliban that culminated in the historic troop withdrawal agreement a year ago, ending nearly two decades of war between the two enemies.

The pact encouraged the insurgents to open peace talks in Qatar last September with a team representing the government in Kabul.

Islamabad takes credit for persuading the Taliban to engage in what are officially called intra-Afghan negotiations. However, the dialogue has for the most part been deadlocked, with each side accusing the other of having blocked the peace process.

Senior Pakistani official sources told VOA on Tuesday that Islamabad played a role in breaking the deadlock, and Afghan rivals are expected to return to the negotiating table later this week, possibly Thursday, to discuss the issue. ‘a reduction in deadly hostilities on the battlefield in Afghanistan, among other pressing issues.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos