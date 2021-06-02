PTA gives green light to provide internet to Khyber district in parts of Balochistan





The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has authorized telecommunications operators to provide Internet services in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and parts of Balochistan.

The PTA said the decision was made “in line with the government’s vision to provide Internet services across the country.” He also added that the approval was given after a “review of the security situation by the relevant departments”.

Besides Khyber district, areas in Balochistan that will now have internet access include Turbat, Kech, Awaran, Panjgur, Washuk and Kalat town along the RCDH, N-30, N-85 and Awaran-Bela Road highways.

“Mobile operators (CMOs) will also be responsible for upgrading their existing infrastructure from 2G sites to 3G / 4G where possible, and considering network expansion so that better voice and data services can be achieved. extended to residents of those areas, ”the PTA said. in a press release.

The authority hoped the decision “will help residents meet their education, health, business and communication needs.”

“Restoration of Internet services in other regions will be implemented in a phased manner, subject to a review of the security situation,” PTA said regarding other regions of the country.

Pakistan launches 3G and 4G Internet in South Waziristan

The decision to restore the internet to areas affected by terrorism came earlier this year.

In January, after Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement, 3G and 4G services would finally be available in South Waziristan.

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority had instructed mobile phone operators (CMOs) to immediately launch mobile broadband services in the district.

These services were started to help residents for educational, health, business and other purposes. It aimed in particular to help students having online courses due to COVID-19.

Prior to the approval, Prime Minister Khan had visited South Waziristan and delivered a speech at a Kamyab Jawan program check distribution ceremony in Wana.

We try to solve your problems. From today, 3G and 4G services will become functional, Prime Minister Khan said. He added that it was the demand of young people in the region that 3G and 4G services extend to the region.

The Prime Minister had indicated that 3G and 4G services were not available in the region earlier because the government feared they could be used for terrorist purposes. He added that he had spoken to the leadership of the army about the matter and had been informed that it was a need of young people in the region.

I spoke to the military and we decided to provide this facility, Prime Minister Imran said.

Waziristan, once considered the heart of militancy, is one of Pakistan’s seven former semi-autonomous tribal regions, where the military has conducted a series of operations to flush out the TTP since 2014.

