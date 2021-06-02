Home Secretary presents Karachi law and order report to Prime Minister Imran





ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday called Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, FYR News reported.

During the meeting, the Minister of Interior presented a report on Karachi law and order to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The Minister also briefed the Prime Minister on his Sindh and his meeting with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Questions relating to the overall security situation in the country were also discussed during the meeting.

In addition, the Minister also informed the Prime Minister of his recent visit to Kuwait. The Prime Minister congratulated Rasheed on his successful visit to Kuwait.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Rashid said that the issuance of visas by Kuwait after 10 years was a great diplomatic achievement for Pakistan. The Minister of Interior also briefed the Prime Minister on the problems of prisoners and workers in Kuwait.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Kuwaiti government for resuming visas for Pakistanis after 10 years.

It is relevant to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan last week ordered the Minister of Interior to visit Sindh due to the deteriorating public order situation in the province.

Speaking to social networking website Twitter, Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran had asked Home Secretary Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to surrender in Sindh and devise an effective strategy in collaboration with the security forces to combat bad law and order. situation in the province.

During his visit to Karachi, Sheikh Rasheed met the Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah and DG Rangers Sindh. The two discussed at length the public order situation in the province as well as the ongoing anti-bandit operation in Shikarpur.

The interior minister assured Murad to extend all possible cooperation by saying that the Rangers are at the disposal of the provincial governments and that they can use the services of the paramilitary force for the anti-dacoit operation. He asked the CM to reserve the bandits under the anti-terrorism clause.

