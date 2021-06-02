Pakistani TV host suspended after criticizing military





A Pakistani television station has suspended the host of a popular political talk show after criticizing the country’s powerful military for its role in censorship during protests last week sparked by the latest attack on journalists.

Pakistani journalist and television host, Hamid Mir. (Photo: Wikimedia) I was prepared to take the consequences, Hamid Mir told OCCRP. He said he offered to quit his job when the channel’s management demanded clarification of his speech at the protest in Islamabad in support of Asad Toor, a fellow journalist who recently been physically assaulted by military intelligence agents.

Mir threatened during his speech to expose those involved in a series of recent attacks on journalists.

Management told me not to write about the issue on Twitter, Mir said.

Pakistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists and media workers, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. The perpetrators of attacks on journalists are rarely convicted.

The country’s powerful army has ruled the South Asian country directly for half of its 74-year history and critics say they continue to influence Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Fellow journalists have received threats in recent weeks and female colleagues have been threatened and said they [intelligence officers] come to their house, says Mir. Many people internationally and even government ministers in private are calling and supporting me. I hope we will see real change this time around, he added.

Harassment is nothing new to Mir.

I have been banned twice in the past. Work lost twice. I have survived assassination attempts but I can’t help but raise my voice for the rights granted by the constitution, he tweeted. This time I am ready for all the consequences and ready for anything, because they threaten my family.

Sources from the Mirs Geo News Network media group, a local Urdu-language channel, told OCCRP that the channel was under enormous pressure from the military to separate from Mir after he spoke out. against the army. The military press office did not respond to OCCRP’s request to comment on the charges.

It is the broadcasters who decide which program they will broadcast and they appoint their teams of journalists. The government has nothing to do with the internal decisions of television stations, Pakistani Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary told OCCRP.

Forcing a talk show host like Hamid Mir off the air after criticizing the Pakistani military and supporting a fellow journalist only underscores the lack of true press freedom in Pakistan, said Steven Butler, program coordinator Asia from CPJ. Critical commentaries on major state institutions are an important part of democracy, not a scourge to be eradicated.

Mir, one of the most outspoken and respected journalists, survived an assassination attempt in 2014. He would be targeted again by the military-backed crackdown on the media that began before the elections General 2018 that brought Prime Minister Imran Khan to power. He was shot several times and was seriously injured in the 2014 attack.

Pakistan last year ranked ninth in CPJ’s annual Global Impunity Index, which assesses countries where journalists are routinely targeted and killed while their killers go unpunished.

The media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranked Pakistan 145 out of 180 countries on media rights in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index and is among the five deadliest places for journalists.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos