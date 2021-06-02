Reverse 2019 ruling on Kashmir for better Pakistan-India relations, says Prime Minister Imran Khan





Pakistan-India relations cannot be normalized until New Delhi reverses its August 2019 decision to remove Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday.

Addressing a joint press interaction with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Islamabad, Khan said the region’s full potential can only be realized if the situation in Afghanistan stabilizes and ties between Pakistan and the India are better.

Following back door contacts facilitated by countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, the military from India and Pakistan re-engaged in the 2009 ceasefire on the Line of Control (LdC) in February. However, efforts by the Khan government to restore normal trade relations failed due to opposition to this move within his government.

The challenge for Pakistan is that the region’s full potential will be realized if there is peace in the region, Khan said during the joint media interaction, speaking in Urdu.

Referring to Pakistan’s strained relations with India, he said: Unfortunately, since their unilateral decision on Kashmir on August 5, 2019, and due to the violation of international laws and UN Security Council resolutions , it is very difficult for us to normalize trade with [India] because it will be a betrayal of the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people.

He added, So until India turns around [these steps], our relationship cannot improve.

His remarks were a reiteration of his recent comments that Pakistan cannot normalize relations with India until it reverses its 2019 decision to remove Jammu and Kashmir from its special status and divide the State in two Union territories. India has rejected Pakistan’s demands as interference in its internal affairs.

Khan added: If relations don’t improve, then it will be a loss for India, Pakistan and all of Central Asia because the whole region can be connected.

Noting that Central Asian states can access Pakistani port of Gwadar for trade, he said, but if our relations improve [with India], China is on one side and Pakistan is in a pivotal position to connect the whole region. But it all depends on India reversing the unilateral measures it took in Kashmir on August 5, 2019. Until they back down, the whole thing is stuck here.

Khan said he and Rahmon discussed trade and investment and challenges such as climate change and the security situation in Afghanistan in the context of the withdrawal of US forces.

We need peace in Afghanistan. If the United States leaves without a political settlement, as when the Soviets left Afghanistan in 1989, the resulting situation could result in losses for Pakistan and Tajikistan. It could affect connectivity and commerce and we [Pakistan and Tajikistan] fear that terrorism will escalate, he added.

Pakistan and Tajikistan want a political settlement in Afghanistan that leads to stability and a government formed by consensus, and the two countries will work with other nations for such a settlement, Khan said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos