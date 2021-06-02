Macron seizes UK: Boris Johnson’s 23 billion nuclear plan dependent on France | UK | New





In November, Prime Minister Boris Johnson presented his “10 point plan” for a “green industrial revolution” which will create and support up to 250,000 British jobs. The third on this list was looking for “clean” nuclear power and “developing the next generation of advanced small reactors”. The government is hoping to achieve this through the construction of Hinkley Point C in Somerset – a nuclear power plant set to open in June 2026 and cost up to £ 23 billion.

He will feature in a new BBC documentary tonight – “Building Britain’s Biggest Nuclear Power Plant” – which will go behind the scenes to capture the action on the construction site. France has supplied electricity to the UK via an undersea cable since the 1980s, and EDF entered the UK retail energy market in 1998 by acquiring London Electricity. A decade later, it paid £ 12.5 billion to British Energy, the financially troubled owner of the country’s nuclear fleet, including Hinkley Point C. EDF now produces around a fifth of the UK’s electricity and has more capacity in Britain than in any market outside of France.

And it could be set up to have more sway over Britain. Hinkley Point C is being built by EDF, which owns two-thirds of the plant with Chinese state-owned CGN. And this “dependence” on the United Kingdom raises some concerns. In May, the Royal Navy’s HMS Tamar and HMS Severn stood guard in Jersey after France threatened to cut off its electricity – 95% of which was reportedly imported from EDF. Speaking at the time, Dr Paul Dorfman of the UCL Energy Institute said Brexit Britain “will continue to depend, politically, culturally, technologically and in terms of energy” on other nations. READ MORE: ‘Stabbed in the back’, UK bailed out France in Mali, only for Macron to unleash chaos in Jersey

“If we put the money into renewables up front, we would already have a return on our investment. “Renewables are already, at most, half the price of Hinkley, and although Hinkley will only get more expensive, the cost of renewables will only go down.” Other contractors in the Hinkley Point C expansion include Wood PLC, Altrad, Balfour Beatty Bailey, Cavendish Nuclear and Doosan Babcock. There have been calls for Britain to be ‘self-sufficient’ in power generation as it aims to be Net-Zero by 2050. Of the UK’s six major energy suppliers, four are foreign-owned. Project Managing Director Stuart Crooks previously said in a statement: “Hinkley Point C plays a vital role in tackling climate change and this report shows that the project is also capable of creating jobs and opportunities for local people. British people and businesses.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we hope to safely increase the number of people working on the project and create jobs when they are needed most. “Our big investment in local education and training means we’re ready to help people find work and start new careers. “ Express.co.uk recently launched its Green Britain campaign to help save the UK’s environment. We call on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to show global leadership on the issue ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall in June and the COP 26 climate change summit in Glasgow in November. With green entrepreneur Dale Vince, we called on the government to remove VAT on green products and make more room for nature.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos