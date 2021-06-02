PM to announce four major ERIs on World Environment Day: Amin





The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam announced on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce four key ecosystem restoration initiatives ”(ERI) on the occasion of World Environment Day .

The Prime Minister’s Assistant made the proclamation during a joint media interaction flanked by the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi to brief the Brotherhood of Journalists on the celebrations to be held on the occasion of the World Environment Day 2021, as it was the honor of Pakistan to host the world celebrations in recognition of its promising interventions for the preservation of the ecosystem.

Amin said there will be two major events marked as part of World Environment Day in Pakistan on June 4 and 5, respectively.

On June 4, the official launch of the United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration would take place from the United Nations platform chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. The SAPM noted that world and religious leaders including United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Pope Francis among others would participate in the session.

The main event in Pakistan will take place on June 5 (World Environment Day) at the Jinnah Convention Center, where the official celebrations will be initiated by the Prime Minister and broadcast live across the world through official and social portals, a Amin Aslam told reporters.

He said key interventions included announcing the goal of planting the first billion trees reached under Prime Minister’s Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) flagship project, the recent Bonn Challenge promised after the restoration. successful 0.3 million hectares of forest cover in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province under the first Bonn. A challenge promised by the country, the Protected Areas Initiative has succeeded in establishing 15 national parks as well as a marine protected area and finally green finance initiatives introduced by Pakistan in the global forums for the ecosystem restoration fund.

He added that Pakistan had played a leading role in the introduction of green finance where, for the first time in the country’s history, $ 500 million green sovereign guarantee bonds were launched by Water. and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) for two hydroelectric projects.

In developing green bond financing, he said, we (Pakistan) approached a $ 1 trillion market that responded with positive and keen interest in our green bonds and offered us $ 3 million. , six times more than the amount requested.

Amin mentioned that this was according to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s zero carbon vision. The Ecosystem Restoration Fund is also part of the green finance measures which have raised 180 million dollars from the World Bank as initial funding and 12 billion rupees will be spent by the government in this fund to generate 200,000 daily jobs protecting nature. , he added. While sharing details of the June 4 event, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the country’s first blue carbon report. It has never been conducted earlier and would highlight the carbon absorbed by flourishing mangroves and also in deep water, he added.

The prime minister, he said, will also announce the Pak-China Green Zone initiative under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, led by Chinese company Elion Resources Group, which has successfully transformed the desert from Kubuqi in a green area.

In addition, the Debt for Nature exchange intervention would also be announced on the same day, which was a unique mechanism to use debt financing for ecological conservation, as three countries were interested in engaging in a dialogue on the project, did he declare.

Amin said the Recharge Pakistan project would also be launched, among others, which would help store 100 million acres of flood water to revive woodlands.

Appreciating the efforts of the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Maulana played an important role in setting up the Pak-Saudi Green negotiations on collaboration to replicate the Prime Minister’s green vision Imran Khan of the Ten Billion Tree Initiative in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Arabia.

Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has pledged to provide two million green jobs to Pakistanis through this collaboration, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the world recognizes Pakistan’s efforts to preserve the environment.

The teachings of our Prophet (PBUH) in his teachings 1,400 years ago advocated for ecological protection, tree planting and water conservation which should be truly followed, he said. declared.

Maulana Achrafi stressed: “This Friday will be celebrated as Green Friday and all ulema or religious scholars will stress the importance of the environment in Islam and stress the role of the public in observing cleanliness, plantations and environmental protection ”.

He urged the media to highlight Pakistan’s globally lauded efforts in environmental conservation and the global role given by the United Nations to host World Environment Day.

The Saudi government has announced its intention to plant 50 billion trees, including 10 billion in the Kingdom and the rest of the 40 billion in the countries of the Middle East. We are in contact with all countries in the Middle East to help them implement the Saudi Green Agenda, Ashrafi told the media.

