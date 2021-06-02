The potential of tourism is game-changing for Pakistan, it’s the economy: Fawad Ch – Pakistan





Posted Jun 02, 2021 4:31 PM

Fawad said Pakistan is very lucky, it has beaches, mountains, religious and adventure tourism

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a keen interest in promoting tourism as it can be a game-changer for Pakistan and its economy.

“Pakistan was a beautiful and peaceful country. Prime Minister Imran Khan has a particular interest and keen interest in promoting tourism in the county, as the Prime Minister believed that tourism was the sector that could potentially be a game-changer for Pakistan and its economy, ”he said. he said at the second conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation (APECO).

“We would like people to come to Pakistan and see our beautiful country, misunderstood by many, we have enormous tourism resources at our disposal, we have a remarkable history on our side, Pakistan was a peaceful and beautiful country,” he said. he declared. He said it is the responsibility of Pakistani embassies around the world to guide people and educate them on beautiful tourist destinations.

Fawad said the government is working on an easy visa policy. “We need to work on our visa regime and our perceptions of security for promoting tourism in the country,” he added. He said Switzerland is half of Pakistan’s Gilgit Baltistan, but Switzerland makes huge amounts of money from tourism.

“Turkey was a world leader in tourism, we can learn from Turkey and we must do it,” he added. The Minister stressed the need to overcome obstacles – stating: “We must work on our visa regime, and must work on our perceptions of security for the promotion of tourism in the country,” he added.

He said Pakistan has a large demographics; it has the best mountains to visit. There is no example of meteorological diversity from the K-2 mountains to the port of Karachi.

Fawad said Pakistan is so lucky it has beaches, mountains, historical, religious and adventure tourism, the kind of tourism Pakistan offers no other country comes too close.

The minister said that there were many tourist destinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its Jhelum constituency, Yoga started from Tala Jogiyan, our area had been the passage of Baba Guru Nanak and Sikandar Azam. He said, the history of this region could be measured from the ancient civilization here.

Fawad Chaudhry said the PAECO conference will provide all member countries with an opportunity to promote tourism.

Pakistan has successfully fought the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and the ratio has fallen to less than four percent and Pakistan has been successful for other countries. The minister said the corona situation in India was the worst.

“This is the remarkable achievement of the Pakistani government and people, despite everything, the Pakistani economy grew at almost 4%, we have protected our poor to poor class through the Ehsaas program,” he added.

Fawad also asked the PAECO conference leadership to arrange a visit of visiting delegates to see the beauty of the federal capital. “Islamabad is a beautiful city and Pakistan has so many tourist destinations to visit,” he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos