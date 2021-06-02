Captain, vice-captain of MTV Stallions vs Moorburger TSV





MTV vs MTSV Dream Team Prediction11

MTV vs MTSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice-Captain For MTV Stallions vs Moorburger TSV, 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. IST, June 2.

MTV Stallions vs Moorburger TSV Dream11 Team ECS T10 Kiel Prediction

TOSS: The draw for ECS T10 – Kiel match between MTV Stallions vs Moorburger TSV will take place at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. IST – Wednesday June 2nd Read also – MTSV vs FCT Dream11 Team Tips, Fantasy Cricket Predictions ECS T10 Kiel: Captain, Vice- Moorburger TSV vs First Contact captain, today’s likely XIs at Kiel Cricket Ground on Tuesday June 1

Time: 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. IST

Location: Kiel Cricket Ground

MTV Team vs. MTSV My Dream11

Deepak Prakash, Sasanka Sanka, Basit Orya, Faizan Farooq, Faruq Arabzai, Prashanth Potharlanka, Aditya Gopinath, Arun Prakash, Prakash Singh, Asghar Amarkhil, Aditya Mulay

Captain: Basit Orya. Vice-captain: Prashanth Potharlanka

MTV vs MTSV probably playing XIs

MTV Stallions: Basit Orya, Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Sasanka Sanka, Sachin Mandy Gangareddy (week), Brijesh Prajapati, Prakash Singh, Gaurav Singh Rathore (c), Asghar Amarkhil, Srinu Tumpara, Thomas McGuinn, Ujwal Gadiraju

Moorburger TSV: Abhishek Chandrashekar (c & wk), Deepak Prakash, Imran Khan, Aditya Gopinath, Aditya Mulay, Azizgul Khalil, Arun Prakash, Faizan Farooq, Harish Chidanandappa, Karthik Chandregowda, Samjit Chandran

MTV vs MTSV teams

MTV Stallions: Gaurav Singh Rathore (c), Asghar Amarkhil, Azizullah Ahmadi, Basit Orya, Bikramjit Singh Sehgal, Brijesh Prajapati, Deepak Tandon, Iftikhar Yakoob Ali, Mohammad Faruqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqqi Suraj Lal Putta Motilal, Suraj Singh, Thomas McGuinn, Ujwal Gadiraju

Moorburger TSV: Abhishek Chandrashekar (c), Aditya Gopinath, Aditya Mulay, Anthony Kishore, Arun Prakash, Ashwarya Kumar, Azizgul Khalil, Deepak Prakash, Faizan Farooq, Hafiz Hassan, Hari Mahadevan, Harish Chidranq Khan, Imran, Imran, Karthik Chandregowda, Sachin Tawde, Samjit Chandran, Shardul Joshi, Shreyas Datta, Someshwara Ravi, Vignesh Sridhar

