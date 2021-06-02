Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project hits issue due to land acquisition issues





Prime Minister Narendra Modis’s project, the high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, could miss its December 2023 deadline due to difficulties in acquiring land in Maharashtra. The 508.17 km high-speed train or high-speed rail corridor project includes a section of 155.76 km in Maharashtra, 348.04 km in Gujarat and 4.3 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The estimated cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is 110,000 crores, of which 88,000 crore will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The National High Speed ​​Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), an entity formed by the Ministry of Railways to construct the project, has issued a tender for the construction of stations, viaducts, river and road crossings in Gujarat. The project was initially estimated to be ready by December 2023, but as the acquisition of the land is not yet complete, construction of the rail corridor has not yet started at full speed in Maharashtra. NHSRCL officials are tight-lipped on the completion of the project in Maharashtra. Suneet Sharma, chairman of the Railway Board, during an interaction with online media staff on Wednesday, said that due to land acquisition issues in Maharashtra, the completion target in the state will not cannot be determined. High-speed train corridor works are in full swing in Gujarat. However, there are issues of land acquisition in Maharashtra. In Palghar, Thane, BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) and the underwater tunnel that we are going to build for the project, the acquisition of the land has not yet been finalized. We can only launch calls for tenders once the acquisition has been completed. A target frame line cannot be set at this time, Sharma said. He added: We are constantly discussing with the government of Maharashtra regarding the availability of land for the project. Earlier in January, the NHSRCL issued a final tender for the construction of the BKC station, which will be the first station in the high-speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray previously asked whether the bullet train project was beneficial for Maharashtra. Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seems not to commit to the project since coming to power. The ruling Shiv Sena has taken a position that it will not allow land acquisition for the project if local people are unwilling to donate their land for the same. The party questioned Wednesday about the need for the project. Right now, the country is going through the Covid-19 pandemic and even local trains are not running. Once local trains have started, services should be increased. Who needs the bullet train project? The priority is metro and monorail services for the city. There should be a policy of give and take, said Arvind Sawant, chief spokesperson for Sena.

