Shubman, the most complete athlete I have seen: India field coach





Shubman Gill, 21, Expected to Play Key Role in Upcoming Tour | Photo: Twitter

Ahead of India’s next international assignment to England, defensive coach R Sridhar praised Shubman Gill, calling him the most complete athlete I have ever seen.

India will begin their tour with the World Testing Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton, followed by a five-test series against England.

Shubman, I think he’s the most complete athlete I’ve seen. He’s slim, tall, runs fast and has good hand-eye coordination, Sridhar told The Times of India.

Most of the time when a new player comes in we know his strengths and weaknesses because we would have seen him play in IPL or India A. My job as a field coach is to make sure that his state of mind is in tune with the national team. , Sridhar said.

Asked if India could be under-prepared ahead of the final, as New Zealand play a two-test series against England in the coming weeks, the coach said the lack of playing time shouldn’t be a problem. I think being under-prepared could work in our favor as our players will be more than mentally ready, he said.

Our players have been playing non-stop cricket for a few months. It is unfortunate that the IPL had to be suspended [because of COVID-19]. I’m sure players are keeping fit during this quarantine period and will be fresh for the WTC Finals.

Sridhar said New Zealand have top quality hitters, bowlers and defensive players, adding that the team that executes their plans well will have the advantage. We have faced them before and know what to expect from them. We will have our plans ready and it will all come down to how we execute them that day.

When asked if India has done anything different in terms of training as they would play with Dukes balls in the final, Sridhar said: We have already trained and played with Dukes balls and so we all know what to expect in england. The experience of touring and playing in English conditions before will be very useful to us on our trip to England.

