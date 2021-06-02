Presidential Debates Donald Trump Boycott of Republicans – Deadline





The Republican National Committee threatens to boycott the next presidential debates in the general elections, even if the next candidate confrontation will not take place for more than three years.

RNC President Ronna McDaniel’s letter to the Presidential Debates Commission calls for a series of changes, including how the commission selects debate moderators and the scheduling of events.

But the letter also disseminates a list of grievances that could have come from Donald Trump himself. The former president lambasted the Commission, a bipartisan body created in 1988 to host debates, not only last year but in 2016.

In the most recent cycle, the biggest outbreak occurred during the planned second debate, which was to take place in the form of a town hall. But after Trump contracted Covid-19, the commission changed its plans and changed the format to a virtual event. After Trump rejected the change, the event was called off.

In the letter, McDaniel also called on the committee to hold at least one debate before early voting begins. Trump’s campaign has called for a change in the timing of the last cycle, citing early voting as the reason, but the committee stuck to their debate dates.

The RNC also said there should be “transparent criteria” for selecting moderators of debates, disqualifying people “who appear to be biased due to personal, professional or partisan factors.”

Trump complained to the moderators of the debate, including Chris Wallace of Fox News, who struggled to maintain control as the then president repeatedly interrupted the debates.

Trump later attacked Steve Scully of C-SPAN, who was supposed to moderate the mayoral debate. Scully was temporarily suspended after admitting falsely claiming his Twitter account had been hacked, after accidentally posting a tweet seeking advice from former Trump communications director Anthony Scaramucci, whom McDaniel identified as the one of Trump’s “fiercest critics”. Still, the own list of moderators suggested by the Trump campaign could hardly be called completely unbiased, as it included opinion leaders like Hugh Hewitt and others, like Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, who had treated the president friendly. the time. The commission did not accept any of the names suggested.

McDaniel also argued that the commission “made an amateur error” in planning the third and final debate, which was moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News. They said Trump noticed plexiglass shields placed between him and Biden, which “would have caused a surprising and embarrassing distraction for both candidates once the cameras started rolling.”

The letter also implicated the debate committee itself, claiming that six of the 10 board members had “officially made derogatory comments about President Trump while serving on the board.” Newton Minow, the 95-year-old former FCC chairman, helped set up the debate committee. McDaniel wrote that Minow “went so far as to ask the five living former presidents to” take us to “President Trump’s” shelter.

McDaniel also called for term limits for the board of directors, as well as a code of conduct that would prohibit directors, officers and staff from making “public comments supporting or opposing any candidate.” They also want a code of conduct for moderators, including “guidelines for appropriate interactions with candidates during debates,” which appears to refer to efforts to curb Trump in the first debate. McDaniel recommended penalties for those who violated the guidelines, including “suspending their network of employers from participating in future debates.”

McDaniel said in a statement: “The CPD failed in 2020 to hold a single debate before the early voting started, making unilateral changes without notifying candidates and allowing members of its board to make votes. biased and partisan statements against the Republican candidate, the Republican Party needs assurances that the CPD will bring meaningful reforms to the debate process by working with stakeholders to restore the faith and legitimacy it has lost. As president of the RNC, I will have no choice but to advise future Republican candidates not to participate in the debates organized by the CPD.

A commission spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

