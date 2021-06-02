Visiting ICC prosecutor calls on Sudan to hand over Bashir’s ally accused of genocide in Darfur

ANKARA: The Turkish lira fell again to a new low on Wednesday morning, losing 0.6% of its value and hitting a low of 8.88 lira on the US dollar after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his will cut interest rates on June 1.

The drop is alarming in a country already facing significant financial strains due in part to the coronavirus pandemic, with the credibility of the lira damaged and Turkey vulnerable to external shocks.

Expressing concerns about the autonomy of the Turkish Central Bank (CBRT), Erdogan said he spoke to the newly appointed governor of the CBRT about the rate cut. For that, we will reach around July and August so that rates can start to drop, he said.

Over the past two and a half years, Erdogan has replaced four CBRT governors. Naci Agbal, a respected figure and pro-market governor, was ousted in March after raising interest rates in response to global markets. On May 25, Erdogan also removed one of the four vice-governors of the CBRT.

The current governor, Sahap Kavcioglu, has kept interest rates stable at 19% and has resisted Erdogan’s pressure to lower them.

We’ve seen it all before. Investors don’t want to see another premature rate cut, especially when inflation is stubbornly high, but most would not have been taken by surprise by Erdogans’ comments, Wolfango Piccoli, co- president of Teneo Intelligence in London.

The sudden change in exchange rates of the lira, which remains one of the worst performing currencies in emerging markets, was a direct reaction to Erdogan’s latest remarks, who believes that any cut in rates will reduce production costs and will push consumer prices down.

On Thursday, the Turkish authorities will announce updated inflation data, which is currently 17%.

CBRT authorities on Wednesday organized calls with foreign investors and experts to lend credibility to the country’s economic outlook.

Erdogan supported the argument that high rates fuel inflation, even though conventional economic theory says the opposite is true. A succession of central bankers had to contend with this and more often than not had to bend monetary policy to Erdogan’s will, Piccoli said.

The president’s incessant comments on interest rates also reflect the institutional degradation Turkey has faced for years. CBRT is one of the main victims of this process, Piccoli said.

According to the latest official statistics, the number of people borrowing from banks reached 34.5 million, while around 2.3 million people took out loans for the first time this year, especially consumer loans and of credit card spending, with a significant increase in suicide rates amid financial stress.

Daron Acemoglu, an economist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), recently urged the Turkish government not to touch the CBRT and stressed the importance of independent monetary policy.

It is recognized around the world that CBRT needs autonomy. There should be no monetary policy based on instructions from the prime minister or the president. When you do this, foreign capital will not come, Acemoglu said.

He also expressed his concerns about the potential worsening of Turkey’s current economic crisis.

Nikolay Markov, senior economist at Pictet Asset Management in Switzerland, said Erdogan is focusing on interest rates as current borrowing costs in the Turkish economy are too high and have started to constrain domestic demand, which is one of the main pillars of growth.

The economy definitely needs lower rates for its credit-based model to work properly and boost GDP growth, which is currently not possible due to still very high headline and core inflation and high inflation expectations, he told Arab News.

Markov believes that the CBRT is committed to price stability again and, despite the president’s recent comments, will not cut rates in the very short term, and not until the disinflation process is in place, so no before summer.

Kavcioglu is trying to regain some credibility from the CBRT that was lost after Governor Agbal’s dismissal in March. The implication for investors is always complicated as offshore investors are still not convinced of CBRT’s full commitment to price stability as they still believe that CBRT depends on political pressure from the president , did he declare.

According to Markov, this will continue to trigger market and pound volatility over the coming period.

Nonetheless, I have a feeling that Kavcioglu is fundamentally a hawk and that he will try to delay the start of the rate cuts as much as possible without offending the President. Overall, I think the earliest possible date for a rate cut is July. A rate cut in June is not an option, he said.