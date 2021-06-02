Indian auto workers strike over unsafe working conditions amid pandemic

Strikes and protests by auto workers in southern India’s Tamil Nadu state over unsafe working conditions have forced several companies, including Indian subsidiaries of transnationals like Ford, to shut down temporarily their production. Dozens of workers have died and many more have been infected with the coronavirus, which is sweeping across India like a tsunami. Anger is mounting among workers over the murderous joint efforts of Indian companies and central and state governments to force them to work, risking their lives and the lives of those close to them to turn a profit for the auto giants.

Popular anger over India’s mismanagement of the pandemic forced the newly elected Tamil Nadu state government led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to declare a lockdown last month. However, the DMK, a close partner of the Congress Party and its Indian Stalinist allies, has given the green light to all major industrial plants to continue operating at full capacity. This mercenary decision underlines their alignment with the Indian central government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu-supremacist Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, which has prioritized profits over human lives, pursuing a policy of collective immunity throughout. of the pandemic.

Aiming to lift even the current limited lockdown in order to remove any obstacles to profit extraction by TNCs and their Indian partners and clients, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin released a video message on June 1, cynically stating: and there must be a complete stop to this soon. It is only in the hands of the people.

Auto workers at work in a Toyota auto plant (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The working class, on the other hand, demanded that industries follow scientific lockdown policies. After protests, walkouts and threats of strike action over lack of COVID-19 safety measures halted production at Hyundai and Renault-Nissan last month, workers at several other companies followed suit.

A lunch boycott by nearly 950 workers on May 27 at the Ford India Private Ltd. plant. in Chennai, demanding protective measures against coronaviruses, forced the company to stop production for two days, on May 28 and 29. Ford India workers have asked the company to treat them like frontline COVID-19 fighters as they are risking their lives during the pandemic. And, if they die from COVID-19, they insisted their families should receive compensation of 5 million rupees (US $ 68,357).

Ford workers also demanded that management cover the full medical costs of workers if they are infected with COVID-19, and that the plant be closed during the COVID-19 lockdown, with time off paid for workers. More than 230 workers have been infected with the virus at the factory in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Ford, and at least two workers have died.

Faced with labor unrest over the spread of the virus, hydraulic cylinder maker Wipro Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. declared a three-day shutdown effective May 28. The factory’s union, which is affiliated with the United Federation of Labor (ULF), called for intervention by the Madras High Court against the company and the order of the Tamil Nadu government allowing certain industrial units to operate. during COVID-19 containment. This is an attempt to distract workers’ opposition from preparing and launching industrial action. Last week, the same court dismissed a similar petition brought by a Maoist-led union at Renault-Nissan, saying [W]Even if the health of workers is paramount, if industries fail, they will no longer have a place to work.

Eicher Motors, a two-wheeler manufacturer that makes Bullet and other motorcycles, has announced a three-day shutdown starting May 27. Due to workers’ unrest over hazardous conditions due to COVID-19, Japanese two-wheeler company India Yamaha Motor previously decided to shut down its two factories from May 15 to May 31. Royal Enfield, another two-wheeler manufacturer, suspended operations at its Thiruvottiyur, Vallam Vadagal and Oragadam factories for three days from May 27. The company had closed its factories citing the nationwide spike in COVID-19 infections between May 13 and May 16.

Strikes and factory closures across Tamil Nadu come as factories across India forced to close amid growing worker anger, spare parts supply issues and deaths from COVID -19. Major Indian auto factories that closed last month include Toyota Kirloskar Motors at its plant in Bidadi near Bangalore, the capital of Karnataka; MG Motor Indias halol plant; and Mahindra at its factories in three Maharashtra cities, Chakan, Nashik and Mumbai.

The rise in infections and deaths among workers in the auto and other industries is a result of the deadly collective immunity policies carried out by the Modi government and Indian state governments, including the government of Tamil Nadus DMK and its predecessor AIADMK. As COVID-19 cases increased exponentially from early March, Modi refused to implement a lockdown to break the chain of viral transmission, infamously stating in a nationwide speech on April 20 that he would save the country from lockdown, not from the deadly virus. State governments, for their part, have, at best, put in place partial shutdowns, while allowing the auto and auto parts industries connected to the world to function. This paved the way for more infections and worker deaths.

Remarks by Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister Stalin demanding a complete end to the current lockdown demonstrate that the only concern of his government and all of India’s ruling elite is to protect investor profits, not to protect lives. and the well-being of workers against the disastrous COVID-19 pandemic. These selfish class interests determine the policy of pro-business governments of all political colorations across India.

With India having recorded 127,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 2,795 deaths in the past 24 hours, forcing industries to operate and schools to reopen can only spell yet another disaster. Tamil Nadu has recorded 26,513 new cases of COVID-19 and 490 deaths. Meanwhile, the southwestern state of Karnataka recorded 14,304 new cases and 464 deaths. Other major Indian cities have recorded massive new infections in the past 24 hours: 2,467 in Chennai, 1,032 in Kolkata, 831 in Mumbai and 623 in Delhi.

India’s twin Stalinist parties, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) and their affiliated unions bear political responsibility for the suffering of workers and workers in Tamil Nadu during the pandemic. They joined a DMK-led electoral alliance that also included the Congress Party of Big Business for the State Assembly elections held in April, aiding the right-wing DMK project itself as pro-worker and supporter of social justice. The Stalinists are now supporting the DMK government as it allows industries to operate even amid this deadly wave of coronavirus across India.

The defense of workers’ lives and their basic social and democratic rights against the policies of the Modi government and the bourgeois ruling elite requires a political and organizational break with the Stalinist parties and their affiliated unions. Workers need their own independent grassroots committees. To combat the global pandemic and the murderous policies of ruling elites, the International Committee of the Fourth International (ICFI) has called for an International Alliance of Grassroots Committee Workers (IWA-RFC).

The fight against the pandemic is a global fight against global capitalism, a system that has proven incapable of containing the virus, as all socio-economic life is subordinated to the pursuit of profit from investors. It is a struggle of the international working class for socialist policies on a global scale to prioritize the lives and social needs of the working people over the predatory profit interests of the business and financial elites.