Prime Minister Boris Johnson invites Truro publicans to No 10 to launch Together for Our Planet business climate campaign

Two Cornish publicans, who are leading the way in running a greener business, were invited to 10 Downing Street by Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week.
Justin Barnett and Mark Holden, of Inn Cornwall, visited No 10 as part of the government’s launch of the Together for Our Planet business climate leaders campaign, a new campaign to encourage small and micro-businesses to commit to halving their emissions by 2030, and to net zero by 2050 or earlier.
The Truro-based advertising company has placed sustainability at the heart of its operations. It has invested in new EV charging stations for its three pubs and aims to use solar power generation to deliver greener lunches to all guests in the months to come.
Their take-out and delivery service, Pub Grub, operates with 100% electric vehicles. The company operates the Victoria Inn in Threemilestone, the Norway Inn in Perranarworthal and the Victoria Inn in Roche.
Justin Barnett of the Inn Cornwall said: We are very honored to have been invited to Downing Street by the Prime Minister and to represent Cornwall at the launch of such an important initiative.
“It was a proud moment to be able to speak to Boris, ministers and members of Pub Grub’s Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the journey of our teams over the past 18 months. was such a privilege for a small Cornish business like ours to be recognized at such a high level.
His business partner Mark Holden added: It was an incredible experience meeting the Prime Minister and hearing his vision firsthand as he launched this fantastic new campaign for business. We talked about our recent business journey and discussed our future plans for our pubs.
“We are constantly looking for ways to improve and have started moving towards Net Zero.”
The Prime Minister and Secretary for Business and Energy Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday marked the launch of the new Small Business Campaign in Downing Street, where they met with small and micro businesses from across the UK who have already made a net zero commitment.
Mr Kwarteng said: Small businesses are both the backbone of the local economy and the heart of local communities, so as we move towards a green future, the small business community in southwestern England will also be the backbone of the regions’ fight against climate change.
There are huge opportunities for local communities in small businesses going green, not only playing their role in saving the planet from climate change, but helping industries stay competitive and ensuring that cities Britons are ready for the future. ”
As small businesses make up 99% of UK businesses, employ 60% of the UK workforce and generate 2.2 trillion in revenue for the economy, it is essential that these businesses take action and reduce their carbon footprint.
Six months before the UK brings world leaders together for the crucial UN climate change summit COP26 in Glasgow in November, the UK government will continue to call for action for companies to join the Race to Zero and make plans to meet their commitments.
