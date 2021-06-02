Government May Allow Flexible Corporate Structures For Funds In Gujarat GIFT City – The New Indian Express





Through Express news service NEW DELHI: In order to encourage investment and facilitate the fund structure in the International Financial Services Center (IFSC) of Gujarat GIFT City, the government is now seeking to allow variable capital companies (VCCs) to operate there. A committee set up by the IFSC Authority recommended adopting a VCC-type legal structure with the aim of carrying out fund management activities in IFSCs, according to a press release from the Ministry of Finance . The committee noted that the legal framework governing fund management entities should allow effective segregation and separation of different asset pools, the possibility of issuing different classes of shares, changes in the capital structure of funds without regulatory approvals and the freedom to choose the appropriate accounting standards applicable to funds with different characteristics, as well as the ability to liquidate quickly. Variable capital companies are corporate structures which allow a fund to create several compartments under its aegis as needed and, consequently, the capital of the fund (or of the company) keeps changing. They can be started by a single shareholder, and funds under a VCC can be ring-fenced – that is, the assets and liabilities of each fund can be kept separate. “AIFs (Alternate Investment Funds) in India are generally set up in the form of trusts. Thus, allowing alternative structures like VCC which was introduced by Singapore last year and which has already attracted a lot of attention from global fund managers could be a game changer for the future of GIFT IFSC ”, says Dhaval Jariwala, a chartered accountant based in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the market regulator – Securities and Exchange Board of India – has passed another hurdle to induce investment in Gujarat GIFT City. It has given the green light to foreign portfolio investors (REITs) to move their funds to GIFT City, which is considered a foreign jurisdiction for tax purposes. In a circular issued Tuesday, the market regulator said that FPI (original fund or its wholly owned special purpose vehicle) could seek approval for a one-time ‘off-market’ transfer of its securities to a “resulting fund” in the City GIFT. The government has already made these transfers tax free. Sunil Gidwani, partner of Nangia Anderson LLP, said the move could encourage India-specific funds that otherwise channel their investments through Mauritius or Singapore to move to GIFT City. However, he does not expect large global funds with a small exposure to India based in countries like Luxembourg or the Netherlands to move to the Indian IFSC as they fear the complex Indian laws and the political uncertainty.

