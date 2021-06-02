Jokowi appoints Mahendra Siregar, Giant Karyawan employee severance pay calculation

VIVA Appointment of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Siregar Heading the Right Job Creation Working Group is the focus of News and Trend readers VIVA. Articles about the things that turned out have become the most popular since Wednesday afternoon, June 2, 2021.

The second most popular article is the calculation of employee severance pay Giant haunted by layoffs. Then the third most popular is the near-break from a major clash. mass organizations– mass organizations in Bekasi.

In addition, the fourth most popular piece of news is Ustaz Adi Hidayat’s decision to watch Eko Kuntadi Cs. Then the fifth most popular was the excitement of a Catholic woman wearing a hijab and confessing to Islam.

1. Jokowi Appoints Mahendra Siregar Chairman of Job Creation Law Working Group

President Joko Widodo has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar as chairman of the Job Creation Law Working Group.

The working group is based on the Presidential Decree (Keppres) number 10 of 2021 concerning the working group for the acceleration of the socialization of the law number 11 of 2020 concerning the creation of jobs.

Its mission is to promote the effective implementation of the Job Creation Law in order to encourage economic growth and expand employment opportunities. What is also interesting is that the task of the working group is to carry out massive and directed socialization of the community, both at home and abroad.

2. Giant employees are haunted by layoffs, take a look at the severance pay calculation

PT Hero Supermarket Tbk (HERO) has confirmed that it will pay severance pay to Giant outlet employees who have been made redundant. The decision to lay off, following the corporate action that closed all Giant outlets at the end of July.

PT Hero supermarket business and consumer affairs chief Tbk Diky Risbianto previously said that employees affected by the dismissal policy would receive compensation in line with the amount recommended by the Job Creation Act.

“We will provide compensation in excess of the amount recommended in the Job Creation Act as well as a letter of reference to assist them during their transition,” said Diky.

3. The massive shock of mass organizations in Bekasi almost collapsed

Allegedly arguing over industrial waste from the car factory, two camps of social organizations (ormas) almost clashed on Jalan Diponogoro, Tambun, Bekasi Regency, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Due to this incident, two members of the organizations of mass had to be stopped.

While there, each member of the mass organization was seen carrying a number of blunt objects such as wood. Fortunately, the clashes were interrupted by joint TNI and Polri officers.

4. Police Eko Kuntadi Cs, Ustaz Adi Hidayat: Do not prepare a stamp

Ustaz Adi Hidayat (UAH) confirms that he will not play with accounts that intentionally create framing or slander the act of increasing aid donations to Palestine. He said he would immediately report the slanderers to the police.

“Again, I stress that this (reporting) is not a plan, but it is something that we have prepared, now we structure the legal offenses according to the accounts concerned, which disseminate information not only false but potentially provoke conflicts with various parties, even provoke slander, ”said Ustaz Adi Hidayat, quoted VIVA from Adi Hidayat’s official Youtube account, Wednesday June 2, 2021.

5. This beautiful viral Catholic woman is now wearing a hijab …

A Catholic woman who now admits to having converted to Islam has gone viral on social media. This beautiful Catholic woman’s confession was shared directly on her TikTok account @soleilahah.

In the video, the TikTok creator shows off his photos in front of the cemetery, inside the church, and poses by the side of the highway.

In the photos, the beautiful woman is not wearing hijab. “I was Catholic”, he wrote in the caption of the photo.

