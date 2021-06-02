Pak SC calls Imran-led government ‘dangerous act’ to acquire loans for wage payments





Updated: 03 Jun 2021

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court of Pakistan said on Wednesday that it was a very dangerous act for the government led by Imran Khan to acquire loans for the payment of wages to employees. (KP) were overstaffed and the government was now obtaining loans to pay employee salaries, The News International reported. As the head of a three-member supreme court, he heard a petition, filed by Fazal Mukhtar, a former ranger of the KP Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department, for the payment of a pension. .

The applicant’s lawyer testified in court that his client had been recruited as a forest ranger in 1989 for a project and his services had ended in 1994. He was recruited again at the same time, but upon his retirement these four years of his service were not included for pension payment, The News International reported. The Chief Justice asked Additional Advocate General (AAG) Qasim Wadood whether the provincial departments of the KP were unable to pay employees their salaries and pensions. He pointed out that government departments had been filled to capacity in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and now he was getting IMF loans [International Monetary Fund] and the World Bank (WB), The News International reported. It was dangerous that the salaries of government workers were paid through loans. “Weren’t there other sources of income at KP, except government employment? “” Asked the chief justice. However, the AGA replied that no province could obtain loans directly from the IMF and the World Bank. (ANI)

